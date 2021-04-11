Was Pope Benedict’s invalid resignation in error or on purpose? 30 points of light from Acosta through Cionci through Tosatti

Once you’ve examined the MOUNTAIN of evidence – written, spoken, visual, etc. – and come to the realization, with moral certainty, that Benedict is still pope, the question then becomes: Was the invalid act of resignation made unintentionally through Substantial Error, or was the resignation made invalid intentionally, with Benedict purposefully executing this act in order to expose the Deep Church, with a subsequent apostate antipope leading the antichurch completely out in the open. Estefania Acosta, in her 271 page book with fully annotated 257 footnotes, clearly favors the latter. Tosatti now disseminates Andrea Cionci’s own (somewhat clunky) English translation of his 30 point follow-on to the Acosta work. Blessed Sunday to all.

11 Aprile 2021 Pubblicato da Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, our friend Andrea Cionci has sent us the English translation of his article on the renunciation of Pope Benedict XVI, which has aroused great interest, and a heated debate. We thank him, and we make it available to the English-speaking readers of Stilum. Enjoy reading it.

§§§

A Reconstruction of Ratzinger’s possible Plan B to cancel the church of Bergoglio with a complete purification of the Church

A Purposefully invalid Resignation? — We investigation the thesis of Attorney Acosta and various theologians

The question of the “two Pope” and of the resignation of Benedict XVI is a very broad one, not to be discounted, spreading over 8 years and events difficult to interpret. In these moths, we have analyzed many individual facts and documents without receiving any response to our questions, legitimate through they be.

And yet, the thesis that has been proposed by the attorney Estefania Acosta and by other authorative journalists, jurists, theologians and ecclesiastics (many of whom have paid a dear price for their positions), is shocking: Pope Benedict XVI might have WILLINGLY prearranged an entirely invalid resignation to open a new front against his adversaries, causing them to nominate an antipope and arranging that in time the truth above the antichrist objectives of the “Deep Church” and the fact that he is still the sole Pope, be discovered. This would bring about the definitive cancellation of the “false Church”, along with great purification from heresy and corruption, to open up a new epoch of Christian renewal.

Therefore, there remains that we sift through the hypothesis of the so-called “Catholic Reset”, cited above: this we have attempted to do by putting in order, according to this point of view, the facts, documents, persons. Judge for yourself: let alternative explanations be attempted, so long as they are able to place each of the “pieces of the puzzle” in an alternative but coherent framework…

Click here to review Cionci’s 30 point thesis, with full annotation and links to source documents: https://www.marcotosatti.com/2021/04/11/cionci-the-possible-reconstruction-of-benedict-xvis-plan-b/

