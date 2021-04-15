God is so very good. I’m not making this up. Forget about leaving breadcrumbs… this is freight train meets Wyle E Coyote level stuff.
“Novel delivery systems” … hmmmm
The Splendor of Truth
3 thoughts on “Visibility: Antichurch of Aerosmith, Fauci, Chelsey, Katie, Moderna, CNN, and Dr. Oz”
Mind, body and soul, one to six! Nowhere below does it recommend to tale two Tylenol for the headache achieved from reading this upstart junk, never mind listening to this crap and the presenters. And my lunch is ruined now to boot.
I thought the mission of the Church was saving souls?
That’s not the mission of the antichurch though