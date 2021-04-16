Philly archdiocese ends busy week with multiple press releases to concerned faithful

Priorities…
Still not a peep about 15 Discalced Carmelites fleeing the archdiocese for Nebraska, even after multiple requests directly to the head of the communications office.
To be fair, I have received multiple comments/messages that there may be trouble inside the order: A power struggle between confederated houses. It’s likely there are multiple factors in play here, with some within the order and the diocese wanting to enforce Cor Orans, the thermonuclear war on Contemplatives instituted by antipope Bergoglio.
There is also this:
At the Final Judgement I wonder if The King will ask:
How did you keep Earth Day? rather than How did you keep each Sabbath holy by attending Mass?
Did you remember to honor Ramadan? rather than How did you bring Truth to those who honor a false god?
Did you provide inner city poor women with tampons rather than Did you teach inner city women the beauty of chastity?
Just sayin…
St Benedict Jospeh Labre, 16 April 2021 A. D.
Mark–Follow the money.
It’s a land grab. The Carmel owns the land; and the diocese like most run by the clerical Homosexual Network strangling the Church, is I’d surmise near bankrupt. Remember the Pennsylvania A. G.’s report of 2018?
A priest friend of mine close to Sr. Pia, a disciple of Padre Pio and the last Carmelite in the monastery, says she’s the only sister left holding the fort, so to speak. Of course they had a problem with the ‘confederation’ Bergoglio engineered via Cors Unam to destroy contemplative life and orders, as you and others have rightly noted, with which Perez forced them to associate. Perez has also tried to take over the order by other means and thus the land through one of his vicariate henchmen. All efforts so far have failed, and may they continue to do so. Here’s the problem with having a false pope running around making awful laws and appointments, all illegitimate, all designed to destroy Holy Mother Church.
Save the Carmel! Viva Cristo Rey!
This is my only beef with my church. All the organizations and petty infighting. Why do we have to have different constitutions, different aims and goals, different tiers of accountability? Jesus didn’t want a massive Church administrative state.
While we all have charisms, the idea that this warrants competing groups of people that all worship the same Jesus boggles my mind.
One Church, right?
One Church, many members.
The centralization of hierarchical power via bishops’ conferences has been horrible.
The world has run mad for centralization, aka communism in the political world.
The Church must hold to a proper understanding of hierarchy. That a person like Francis feels comfortable imposing a thing like Cor Orans on every individual order the world over is the imposition of a Marxist one-size-fits-all ideology.
It is not of God. It is not natural. It perverts the correct order of things. Local control and a certain autonomy are to be desired under the Big Tent of the CC.
But what can be expected when a Mind/Body/Spirit New Age conference is being planned?
