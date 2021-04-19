Arizona Gov. Ducey issues executive order banning vaccine passports

By: abc15.com staff Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 19, 2021

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday banning the use of vaccine passports.

According to a release, the executive order would prevent state and local governments from requiring Arizonans to provide COVID-19 vaccination state to receive service or enter a business, building, or area.

“The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information,” said Governor Ducey. “While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state — and it never will be. Vaccination is up to each individual, not the government.”

“Appointments to get the vaccine will continue to be available to everyone who wants it, especially for underserved and vulnerable communities,” said Governor Ducey. “Statewide, more than 20,000 vaccination appointments are available, including more than 5,000 in Tucson alone.”

