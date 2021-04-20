Have a look at 225 pages worth of death from deathvaxx

“Side Effect:” DEATH. Death at a rate 30x higher than all other vaccines combined.

And remember, the biggest problem with all previous coronavirus vaccines is not immediate side-effects, but rather the downstream encounter of the wild virus causing illness and death through ADE (Antibody-dependent enhancement).

But this post is about immediately dropping dead within hours of the jab. 2245 deaths so far, which is probably under-reported by 90%. The complete 225 page report is here:

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&DIED=Yes&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2021

Let’s have a look at some of the cases.

The resident received is vaccine around 11:00 am and tolerated it without any difficulty or immediate adverse effects. He was at therapy from 12:36 pm until 1:22 pm when he stated he was too tired and could not do anymore. The therapist took him back to his room at that time and he got into bed himself but stated his legs felt heavy. At 1:50 pm the CNA answered his call light and found he had taken himself to the bathroom. She stated that when he went to get back into the bed it was “abnormal” how he was getting into it so she assisted him. At that time he quit breathing and she called a RN into the room immediately. He was found without a pulse, respirations, or blood pressure at 1:54 pm. He was a DNR.

Vaccine received at about 0900 on 01/04/2021 at her place of work, Medical Center, where she was employed as a housekeeper. About one hour after receiving the vaccine she experienced a hot flash, nausea, and feeling like she was going to pass out after she had bent down. Later at about 1500 hours she appeared tired and lethargic, then a short time later, at about 1600 hours, upon arrival to a friends home she complained of feeling hot and having difficulty breathing. She then collapsed, then when medics arrived, she was still breathing slowly then went into cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived.

Patient did not display any obvious signs or symptoms; the vaccination was administered at approximately 10:00 AM and the patient continued throughout her day without any complaints or signs of adverse reaction. Patient was helped to bed by the nursing assistant estimated at around 9:00 PM. The facility received notification from the lab around 11:00 PM that the patient”s COVID-19 specimen collection from Sunday, 1/3/21, detected COVID-19. When the nursing staff went to the room to check on the resident and prepare her to move to a COVID-19 care area the patient was found unresponsive, no movement, no chest rises, noted regurgitated small amount of food to mouth left side, lying on left side. Pupils non reactive.

I’m guessing she was marked death from Covid, right?

Patient received COVID vaccination around 12:15pm. Patient was monitored for the appropriate amount of time by nursing staff. Patient passed away at 2:15pm.

Received second dose of pfizer covid-19 vaccine 1/8/21 – Fever, dizziness, headache 1/10/21 0250 was found not breathing. EMS performed CPR and patient deceased

Fever, shortness of breath and chest pain that resulted in a heart attack a few hours after vaccination

Patient tolerated his 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine well, on 12/16/2020, and received his 2nd dose on 1/6/2021. Patient had some mild clinical decline the past few days prior to 2nd vaccination, with a decreased appetite and some increased fatigue per nursing report, but no significant changes. He experienced nausea on the evening of 1/6/21, which was effectively managed, but by early morning he spiked a fever of 102.9 with a sat of 86.1%. He continued to deteriorate from that point on and died 1/7/21 @13:20. Clinically, the presentation was most consistent with an aspiration pneumonia.

Pronounced dead 1/9/2021 at 12:42. Received first dose of vaccine 1/8/2021

Vaccinated 1-2-2021; 10:30 PM Complained Right arm/back hurt – took Tylenol 1-3-2021 Complained Right arm hurt, dizzy 1-4-2021 Felt better – did laundry, daughter found her deceased at 3:30 pm. Dr. at hospital said it was “cardiac event” according to death certificate.

This is a spontaneous report from a contactable consumer. An 80-year-old female patient received first dose of BNT162B2 (PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE) via an unspecified route of administration on 02Jan2021 for COVID-19 immunization. Medical history included Alzheimer”s and others. No known allergies. Concomitant medications included unspecified medications. The reporter”s mother in law was tested for COVID-19 at a nursing facility on 25Dec2020 and she was negative. On 02Jan2021, she received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. On 04Jan2020, she developed a high fever, needed oxygen and was positive for COVID-19. Date of death was 04Jan2021. The cause of her death was listed as pneumonia, respiratory failure and COVID-19. No autopsy performed. No treatment received. No one knew if the vaccination contributed to her death. It was hard to know if her death was due to the administration of the vaccine or it exacerbated the COVID19 symptoms which led to her death.

This is a spontaneous report from a contactable consumer (brother of the patient). A 54-year-old male patient received BNT162B2 (PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE), via an unspecified route of administration, on 04Jan2021 (at the age of 54-years-old) as a single dose for COVID-19 immunization. Medical history included diabetes and high blood pressure…The patient experienced not feeling well, ate a bit but not much, kind of pale, vomiting, trouble in breathing, and agitated on 04Jan2021; body was hyper dried and restless on 05Jan2021; mind just seemed like it was racing on 06Jan2021; and not responsive and he passed away on 06Jan2021 at 10:15 (reported as: around 10:15 AM). The clinical course was reported as follows: The patient received the vaccine on 04Jan2021, after which he started not feeling well. He went right home and went to bed. He woke up and ate a bit but not much and then was kind of pale. The patient then started to vomit, which continued throughout the night. He was having trouble in breathing. Emergency services were called, and they took his vitals and said that everything was okay, but he was very agitated; reported as not like this prior to the vaccine. The patient was taken to urgent care where they gave him an unspecified steroid shot and unspecified medication for vomiting. The patient was told he was probably having a reaction to the vaccine, but he was just dried up. The patient continued to vomit throughout the day and then he was very agitated again and would fall asleep for may be 15-20 minutes. When the patient woke up, he was very restless (reported as: his body was just amped up and could not calm down). The patient calmed down just a little bit in the evening. When the patient was awoken at 6:00 AM in the morning, he was still agitated. The patient stated that he couldn”t breathe, and his mind was racing. The patient”s other brother went to him and he was not responsive, and he passed away on 06Jan2021 around 10:15 AM. It was reported that none of the symptoms occurred until the patient received the vaccine. Therapeutic measures were taken as a result of vomiting as aforementioned. The clinical outcome of all of the events was unknown; not responsive was not recovered, the patient died on 06Jan2021. The cause of death was unknown (reported as: not known by reporter). An autopsy was not performed.

This resident had covid a couple months ago. she had a bad heart and also dementia. I do not believe it was the vaccine that killed her. I was instructed by EMS to report because the date of vaccination was three days ago…There were no adverse reactions. Resident Died, she had a history of issues with her health prior to the vaccine.

221 more pages at the link up above.