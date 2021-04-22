Novena to St. Catherine of Siena: April 22 – April 30

Because sometimes unlettered Catholic laypersons are called to resolve things when there are “two popes.”

Please join us in the Novena. Our Lady, Undoer of Knots, pray for us!

St. Catherine of Siena in prayer, Cristofano Allori, ARSH 1610

Won’t you join me in a Novena to St. Catherine of Siena, beginning April 22nd and concluding on her feast, the 30th of April?

Below is the text, and of course my main intention is for the Matthew 17:20 intention, but please add your own intentions for St. Catherine to go to work on!

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Amen.

Heavenly Father, Thy glory is in Thy saints. We praise Thy glory in the life of the admirable St. Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the Church. Her whole life was a noble sacrifice inspired by an ardent love of Jesus, Thy unblemished Lamb.

In troubled times she strenuously upheld the rights of His beloved spouse, The Church. Father, honor her merits and hear her prayers for each of us, and for Thy Holy Catholic Church.

Help us to pass unscathed through the corruption of this world, and to remain unshakably faithful to Thy Holy Catholic Church in word, deed, and example.

Help us always to see in the Vicar of Christ an anchor in the storms of life, and a beacon of light to the harbor of Thy Love, in this dark night of Thy times and men’s souls.

Grant also to each of us our special petition:

The Matthew 17:20 intention:

-that Jorge Bergoglio be publicly recognized and removed as Antipope, and his entire antipapacy be publicly nullified.

-that Pope Benedict XVI Ratzinger be publicly recognized as having been the one and only Vicar of Christ, uninterrupted, since April 19, ARSH 2005.

-that Jorge Bergoglio repent and believe in the Gospel, revert to Catholicism, die in the state of grace in the fullness of time, and someday achieve the Beatific Vision

-and that Pope Benedict XVI Ratzinger repent of anything requiring repentance, die in the state of grace in the fullness of time, and someday achieve the Beatific Vision.

(Add your own petitions here…)

We ask this through Jesus Christ, Thy Son, in the unity of the Holy Ghost. Amen.

St. Catherine of Siena, Pray for us.

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Amen.