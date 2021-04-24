My life in pictures: Flooding the Zone with images of a dystopian deathvaxxed nightmare Posted on April 24, 2021 The following agitprop took about ten minutes to capture on social media. Flooding the zone, you know. Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “My life in pictures: Flooding the Zone with images of a dystopian deathvaxxed nightmare”
Mark, thanks for putting together this long list of Vaxx propaganda, which neither of us will pay attention to…except for that most horrible meme: CDC recommends that pregnant women get the vaccine.
Everyone please listen to yesterday’s Barnhart podcast on Barnhart.biz. Ann and her three guests revealed some VERY scary, medical things happening now with vax’d and un-vax’d people (via some type of shedding). Women of childbearing age need to be very concerned.
I don’t wear a mask anywhere except my gym. Why? Because it’s a completely voluntary thing, working out, I only have to wear it going in and going out, not at the stations, and because it’s the only game in town. I got thrown out of the other gym. Anyway, I’ve developed swollen lymphodes around my ears, painful, and I think it has something to do with wearing the mask. Like maybe breathing in my own expelled germs.
When “cold and flu” season starts, which just exists because we all lack vitamin D, Death Shot patients will drop by the tens of millions, and either everyone will be forced to get vaccinated (because the unvaxxed will be blamed), or we will be in mandatory, nationwide lockdown, forever. Or both.
I read that a breastfeeding woman got a 2nd “booster” shot, and killed her 5 month old baby. Baby died of loss of platelets, clotting issue.
We are completely lost.
Grandma and I had double shots yesterday. We indulged in vodka martini’s, two each, and we were floating. You cannot beat the juice derived from the two bottles needed. The olives were devoured also. Cheers.
You go, guy! Same here with Pa and me. We do love our martinis.
Funny picture of you Mark in the Carlsberg hat. “We can do this”—-not! This absolute frenzied effort to get people to get the death vaxx is very suspect.
You all must follow The Covid Blog. It features the sad circumstances surrounding the deaths of so many young people who took the death vaxx.
I am not on Facebook, but I believe Barnhardt has a Facebook page listed on which you can read many personal accounts, and they are sobering.
I cannot explain why some people trust the vaccines and others will not go near them. Ever.
The worst of all of it is seeing it now endorsed for young people, who may be wrecking their own fertility. People, do you care if someday you do not have grandchildren because your child is now vaccinated?? They have no idea what these jabs will do to fertility over the long term.
Why are women, menstruating, post-menopausal, suddenly experiencing bleeding or unusual bleeding, and the common factor seems to be they are merely AROUND vaccinated people? What are vaccinated people shedding that is effecting women so profoundly??
For the love of God people, do not let your teen or child get a shot for something that is an experimental trial with unknown effects. Do you really trust these people that much? People are not being told this is a trial nor that it is experimental. This is a breach of medical ethics and is very serious. People have a medical right to INFORMED consent. They do not realize what they are getting. God help us.
Mark, here is an excerpt from The Covid Blog, whooshed mission it is to expose the malfeasance of the Cult of Covid. I think you will approve!
Are experimental shots self-deletion?
A regular commenter on The COVID Blog used the term “self-deletion” as it relates to people volunteering for these shots. We wrote about the mainstream media propaganda campaign called “vaccine envy” a couple weeks back. The videos and accounts have reached lunacy levels, almost to the point that you have to question if we’ve literally entered the twilight zone.
Fauci, Facebook, the CDC, et al. have essentially deified these experimental shots for the impressionable masses. Young women act like girls at a Beatles concert in the 60s, a New Kids on the Block concert in the 80s, a BTS concert today. Perhaps these campaigns are exposing the effects of mass online porn addictions since internet became mainstream in the early 2000s.
It’s masochism for the recipients. It’s sadism for the injectors. Participating in this surreal agenda is sadomasochism. Stay vigilant and protect your friends and loved ones.