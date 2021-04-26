Nurse explains becoming a whistleblower: “I recorded them murdering patients”

By Patrick Delaney

TULSA, Oklahoma, April 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Erin Maria Olzewski, the whistleblower nurse who made headlines last year documenting “fraud, negligence, and greed” that “led to unnecessary deaths” during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, sat down with LifeSiteNews during the Health & Freedom Conference to share her experience and reflections.

“The very first day [at Elmhurst] I was shocked. It was something I’ve never seen before,” she said. “Patients were alone in the rooms on ventilators [with] no family allowed in [to advocate for them]. People were just dying from gross negligence, medical malpractice, [and] mismanagement.”

“For me, that was really difficult to swallow. Everything made sense to me at that moment of why there were so many deaths in New York,” she said.

“I recorded them murdering patients. I recorded just the complete and absolute disregard for human life,” she said.

According to the video, Olzewski revealed how patients who repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 were being described as “COVID confirmed” in their charts, which triggered a higher compensation from government payouts.

She contrasted the treatments that they had provided in Florida to what was happening in New York. “[In Florida] we treated our patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc … sent them home and they were fine.” In New York, “they were banning alternative treatments like hydroxychloroquine. The only thing they could do was to put people on ventilators.”

At the time, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided what some called “perverse incentives” instituted by government COVID-19 relief funding, which awarded significantly more compensation to hospitals should patients be classified as COVID-19 positive ($13,000) or if they are put on a ventilator ($39,000).

Olzewski indicated these incentives dramatically impacted what was happening at Elmhurst. “You know, $13,000 to admit [COVID-19 classified] patients, and they were just admitting everybody.”

She further alleged that with the $39,000 incentive, the hospital would then put admitted patients “on a ventilator that they knew would kill them.” In addition, “in some cases” there was an incentive of “$10,000 [for] every death.” With families kicked out and not being able to monitor, it was “the perfect storm, and people took advantage of it.”

Video: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/nyc-covid-nurse-turned-whistleblower-people-were-just-dying-from-gross-negligence-medical-malpractice