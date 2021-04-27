Someone took the VAERS reporting data on death by vaxx, pulled the social media and newspaper headlines surrounding individual cases, and pasted it all into a google doc. Examples follow. Link at the end. Please help spread the word.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uS4krGJX-7sa8fuRlH7mhod-Xa5ZBsXU/view
5 thoughts on “143 pages of faces and names of those who died post deathvaxx”
I hope there’s a non-Google hosted backup for this somewhere.
These people made a terrible mistake, and did not rely on the prudence and the wisdom available from God as a gift, that was needed to avoid their demise. Grandma and I downloaded and will keep for reference to put the face on the statistics that the ghouls in government fail to give us! We need to pray for their souls today and everyday. This is a very sad compilation of humanity that was and has failed.
Saint Joseph, please pray for us.
This is direct linkage between the gene therapy substance and trauma. Cause —> Effect; within hours, or days. Healthy, no underlying conditions going in. Trauma, neurological injury, death going out.
Unlike a virus, which all humans pick up, process, struggle with, conquer or sometimes (rarely and tragically) die, a part of normal life… this is a foreign genetic substance that, allegations of malign intentional, criminal intent aside, has demonstrably and proudly no normal industry side effect safeguards or even full scientific understanding, – or, just as importantly – *liability exposure to the producers and pushers*. And it directly causes not just the sampling of tragic, needless deaths listed here but much greater and unprecedented injury and neurological disabilities (plural) not listed here.
It’s really bad. But the PsyOp complex doesn’t talk about it. So there is no public scandal. Thanks for hi-lighting this.
A well known Wisconsin priest posted this: Understand this and think long and hard before YOU become a Guinea Pig:
1. If the Injection actually worked, there would be no need for any masking of any kind.
2. If the Injection actually worked, you would not get Covid-19, but people do.
3. If the Injection actually worked, the Godless powers would not have to mislead nor threaten you to take it.
4. If the Injection actually worked, no one who actually took it would have any cause for fearing anyone who did not. They would be “safe” even if you coughed in their face. Therefore, their use of peer pressure to force you into Godless conformity is damnable.
5. If the Injection actually worked, there would be no need for the Godless media giants to “cancel” and shut down any opposing views and any contrary SCIENTIFIC STUDIES.
6. They are LYING to your FACE about “following the science.” The ONLY “sciiiiiience” they will allow is their own “science” which conveniently supports their whole agenda.
DO NOT BE ANYONE’S GUINEA PIG.