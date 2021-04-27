Everything is stupid, and they want you to know they know you know

Wow, the Philly case numbers must have totally flatlined, just like Arizona!

Nope. “Cases” are spiking, and are now higher than they were at the peak of the first wave.

At least they are consistent with intentionally being wrong about everything all the time.

Also, no one wants the vaccine in Philly either:

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphians in need of a coronavirus vaccine are urged to stop by the Pennsylvania Convention Center this week.

The mass vaccination site has 4,000 extra doses that need to be used by Thursday.

“Come on out and get your vaccine. We’re doing dose one of Pfizer and you’ll set your second dose appointment here. We encourage all Philadelphians, or if you work in the City of Philadelphia, you’re also eligible to get the vaccine,” said Charlie Elison with FEMA.