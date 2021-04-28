There is three-day seminar starting this Friday, April 30th. It’s free to sign up; you will be emailed login instructions. Link at the bottom… check out the epic list of presenters. See you there.
View the list of speakers, and register: https://www.restoretheculture.com/
6 thoughts on ““Truth Over Fear: COVID-19 and The Great Reset””
Signed up….but I didn’t see a time. Did I miss it?
I assume the agenda is still coming together.
Wouldn’t let me sign up….is it my breath?
On second thought maybe it’s my religious convictions? :~ )
Canadian Doctor administered 900 doses to his remote B.C. Indigenous population. He saw statistically high fatality and injury rates, mirroring reports elsewhere, troubling him, honest, good-hearted doctor that he is. Covid didn’t harm anyone in his region, but the “vaccine” has already killed and harmed many.
He makes a suggestion to the governing board of physicians that perhaps they should pause, study the issue, in alignment with best practice when vaccinations go wrong; The Board tells him to shut up. He doesn’t. He is no longer available to his patients in remote B.C. Gone.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canadian-doctor-defies-gag-order-and-tells-the-public-how-the-moderna-covid-injections-killed-and-permanently-disabled-indigenous-people-in-his-community/
Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, rumored to be seriously ill tonight from the AZ shot.