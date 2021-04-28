“Truth Over Fear: COVID-19 and The Great Reset”

Posted on

There is three-day seminar starting this Friday, April 30th. It’s free to sign up; you will be emailed login instructions. Link at the bottom… check out the epic list of presenters. See you there.

View the list of speakers, and register: https://www.restoretheculture.com/

6 thoughts on ““Truth Over Fear: COVID-19 and The Great Reset”

  3. Canadian Doctor administered 900 doses to his remote B.C. Indigenous population. He saw statistically high fatality and injury rates, mirroring reports elsewhere, troubling him, honest, good-hearted doctor that he is. Covid didn’t harm anyone in his region, but the “vaccine” has already killed and harmed many.

    He makes a suggestion to the governing board of physicians that perhaps they should pause, study the issue, in alignment with best practice when vaccinations go wrong; The Board tells him to shut up. He doesn’t. He is no longer available to his patients in remote B.C. Gone.

    https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canadian-doctor-defies-gag-order-and-tells-the-public-how-the-moderna-covid-injections-killed-and-permanently-disabled-indigenous-people-in-his-community/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.