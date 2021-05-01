Urgent! Please join in Novena to Saint Joseph to save the Philly Carmel

This story has gone quite viral, and rightly so. Fifteen nuns having to abandon their monastery and load into vans to drive nonstop to Nebraska at the drop of a hat… Was it the new Ordinary? The archdiocese has denied any involvement. Which, if you think about it, a lack of involvement can be purposeful. Was it their confederation? Was there a visitation? Why were they at risk, having to fly to the protection of Bishop Conley? By the way, let’s give thanks that they are indeed safe and sound at Valparaiso in Nebraska.

But what will become of the Philly Carmel, and can anything be done about it?

Mother Pia, now alone in the monastery, is doing something about it. Today is the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, and she is beginning a 30 day novena. Won’t you join me in joining her?

St. Joseph is the traditional patron of vocations for the Carmelites. There can’t be only one nun at a monastery – it’s canonically irregular. The minimum to be considered a stable community is three. If the Carmel is suppressed, the archdiocese can confiscate the property. In your charity, could you please send a short email or perhaps a quick phone call to Archbishop Perez and the Cardinal Prefect in Rome (see below).

Happy feast, and please pray.