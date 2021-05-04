One thought on “Thou may eat and drink and shop and walk and jog, but no one shalt be unmasked until all take the deathvaxx…

  1. It’s always the evil anti-vaxxer’s fault…”They probably learned all that they know on the subject from Jenny Mccarthy and her mommy blog. If only they were smart enough to follow SCIENCE like the rest of us geniuses.” 🙄🙄🙄

