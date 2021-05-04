“Vaccine transmission is easier than we think. Do we know how to manage it?” Posted on May 4, 2021 https://www.cell.com/trends/microbiology/pdf/S0966-842X(17)30212-3.pdf Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on ““Vaccine transmission is easier than we think. Do we know how to manage it?””
If I may, I highly recommend Barnardt’s latest – which ties in to this blog’s latest running theme on the physical and spiritual mortal dangers Posed by the Covid based mRNA Gene Therapy vaccine.
I watched this last night, and I must confess … it terrified me. This you-know-what (expletive deleted – best descriptive of what this actually is) is real.
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/05/03/dr-beep-sends-they-werent-exactly-subtle-with-this/
I sent the clip to my baptzed Catholic friend who is doing the proty thing in hopes her eyes will finally be opened to the truth of the evils of contraception. Whenever the chance arises, I beg her to look into it. Sterilization on a global scale cannot be ignored.
Thank you for directing my attention to Ann’s site..the clip is terrifying.
It is real.