There are no approved Corona vaccines. They are all being administered under EUA, which could only be invoked because they lied and said there were no other treatments. Every one of the vaccines is experimental and unapproved, and it says so right in the 44 page patient pamphlet that is supposed to be given to all recipients.

Moderna’s vaxx was the first to enter Phase I trials, on 16 March 2020. Which, as we have pointed out, was already rather suspicious timing. Wanna know when Phase III ends?

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT04470427