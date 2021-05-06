Dr. Fauci explains that your faith is evolving, so there won’t be any religious exemptions, you see Posted on May 6, 2021 Are you getting the message yet? Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Dr. Fauci explains that your faith is evolving, so there won’t be any religious exemptions, you see”
Oh, I get the message. I don’t know many deeply religious people who listen to their clergy. The more religious they are, the less they pay attention to what today’s clergy say. I’ll get the vaccine if a couple of strong, young guys can hold me down; but when they are done, I’ll come up swinging.
With every fiber of my being I will resist any forced vaccination, any violence from the state, any act that violates my Catholic beliefs, to the death.
You won’t win. You can’t win. You, the Satanists will, like your leader, eternally die.
Not. Going. To. Happen.
The black, beating heart of the Operation Warp Speed response to Covid is drug company legal indemnity from liability – The Art Of The Deal.
And why do they need this indemnity so urgently; why was it granted so willingly? Because, from everything I’ve seen, the Covid “vaccine” (shorthand for gene altering design therapy) *weaponizes* our body’s God-given immunity response to go nuclear against viral intrusions. Normally, viruses evolve and pass through our bodies with regularity. We are only rarely aware that this occurs. They come and they go – sometimes we get “sick”, usually we don’t. The system is amazing and the virus is *always* at a disadvantage against God’s (our body’s) response. The vaccine, however, changes that. It gets into our DNA and changes everything. The NEXT virus … Covid 21 … will cause an immunal storm that will destroy those who received these gene altering therapies. Runaway immune response. We already see it in the VAERS. Unprecedented deaths and disabling injuries, ALL of them related to runaway immune response. NO ONE talking about it. Legal tort protection from those inflicting it on us.
What is coming NEXT is the existential threat. THAT explains the little smirk from Bill and his pal Melinda when commenting on how “since Covid 19 didn’t fully disable the entire population in fear, the next round of virus release will likely get our attention … heh, heh, heh”.
