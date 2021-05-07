“Ratzinger fed the wolves that besieged him the ministerium’s “MEATBALL”, making them deluded that it was equivalent to an abdication”

The latest from Andrea Cionci at Libero: (algo translation from the Italian, link at the end)

07 May 2021

After the article a few days ago (translated into four languages) on an unequivocal message from Benedict XVI identified in “Last Conversations” (Seewald-Ratzinger 2016) HERE , more and more people said they were convinced that Ratzinger not only did not never abdicated, but who in 2013 specifically organized invalid resignations, as the jurist Estefania Acosta claims in her book “Benedict XVI: pope emeritus?”

The entire operation of “Plan B” was “reconstructed” HERE , ordering facts and documents and, even those who were not convinced, however , were unable to question it by bringing arguments that can provide an alternative explanation to the facts reported. And this, for now, constitutes a problem to which is added the fact that neither denials nor – strange to say – the personal attacks that constitute a typical reaction in these cases have originated . But we are confident.

For intellectually honest observers, there is above all one last hesitation:

“Yes, okay, but why would Ratzinger have to prepare all this?”.

We wrote about it on the blog Duc in Altum by Aldo Maria Valli who kindly hosted us HERE . Honor to the authoritative colleague who at least addresses the issue allowing – hopefully – a fair debate in which solid and opposing arguments are brought.

In the meantime, we could stop at the facts – which are enough and advance – but, in any case, we can right now venture some hypotheses on why Benedict XVI would have given the Catholic people eight years of vacation (in the broadest sense of the term) with specially invalid resignations. .

For at least 2500 years, a moment of great crisis has been announced for the Church, with a seizure of power by so-called anti-Christian forces. We have the advent of a “shepherd idol” (prophet Zechariah in the Old Testament), of a “false prophet” (Apocalypse of St. John), of an ” extravagant false church ” (blessed Katharina Emmerick) of a ” Rome seat of ‘Antichrist “(Madonna de La Salette), of a” bishop dressed in white “(Fatima), of a” pope of the Church of propaganda “(Fr. Julio Meinvielle), of the” smoke of Satan entered the Church “(Paul VI ), of a “ final test with apostasy from within“(Art. 675 of the 1992 Catechism), of an ” Antichurch and an anti- angel “(St. John Paul II) of ” Satan at the top of the Church “ (Don Stefano Gobbi) …

In short, the possibility of an anti-Christ coup is certainly not new and has been known in the Church for a long time. Moreover, we also point out the recent novel by a priest, Don Sabino Decorato , which is called “GOLPE IN VATICANO”. They wrote about it on Stilum Curiae HERE .

We therefore want to believe that card. Had Ratzinger and Saint John Paul II remained inert without preparing an emergency plan “B”?

Already in 1983 they worked out (perhaps in anticipation?) The “hypnotic” diversification between munus and ministerium of the papal office: so effective that even today even the experts sometimes get lost in it. On Libero we hypothesized that it could be a ” mirror mechanism between true-false ” inspired by the vision in the mirror of the “bishop dressed in white” of the little shepherds of Fatima: HERE

Therefore, considering that the (documented) attacks of the St. Gallen Mafia came from within the Church and admitting that these were an expression of what had been prophesied for 2000 years, from a strategic point of view, the best reaction system for Pope Ratzinger is NOT it could certainly be that of a FRONTAL AND ASYMMETRIC CONTRAST. Do we imagine – as some sedevacantists would have liked – Benedict XVI in 2005, with the whole world portraying him as a surly obscurantist and backward pope, intent on showering excommunications on the modernists, suspend here, drive out there? Absurd.

It would have been a political suicide : he would have done nothing but strengthen the propaganda of his enemies, internal and external to the Church, condemning not only himself, but also preparing, perhaps, in reaction, a legal succession with a modernist pope.

When Bishop Viganò identifies the root of the current drift in the Council , he is not mistaken and, of course, in 2013 the metastasis of neo-Aryan-Lutheran modernism (with a homosexuality of the clergy by now endemic) had now reached a state such as to impose a drastic decision. Vatileaks had even highlighted a fierce internal war between factions and even alleged plans to physically eliminate the Pope .

When the time has come, Benedict XVI has therefore probably pulled the “emergency lever” without hesitation, voluntarily, in science and conscience. The most intelligent, effective and bloodless way to react was that of a retreat (a word he often uses), not before having “undermined” the terrain of enemy invasion. In strategic studies it would be defined a “deception plan” with “elastic retreat” and “false target”.

It is necessary to get out of an irenistic and sweet vision of a Church all roses and flowers: there was and is a fierce and total WAR in progress. And Benedict, despite his mild and fragile appearance, proved to be a super fighter.

Ratzinger fed the wolves that besieged him the ministerium’s “MEATBALL”, making them delude that it was equivalent to an abdication and, retiring in a role as presumed pope emeritus, he kept the munus , granting the enemy forces within the Church a time experimental , to reveal itself, so that the Catholic people would understand closely the emptiness and the theologically destructive contents of Masonic modernism subservient to globalism.

The faithful had to see the pagan idol enthroned in St. Peter’s, the “Madonna mestizo relief of migrants”, the doctrinal upheavals, the politically correct changes in the missal, the esoteric-Masonic dew in the Eucharistic prayer and a thousand other unheard-of reversals with respect to sound doctrine .

The slave Church of the “world” had to be revealed, in friendly dialogue with abortionists and homosexualists, Catholics had to hit rock bottom, like the prodigal son , they had to get “to be swineherds” before becoming aware and returning to the house of the … pope .

Read the rest: https://www.liberoquotidiano.it/articolo_blog/blog/andrea-cionci/27139387/scisma-fra-tradizionalisti-e-modernisti-ipotesi-sul-perche-ratzinger-ha-preparato-dimissioni-invalide-ricostruzione-mai-smen.html