Oh happy inconvenient truth. He’s not the pope. Benedict is pope, and has been since April 2005. But the commenter is right; this tactic will be used against you in the near future, and not just for the vaxx.
The Splendor of Truth
9 thoughts on “Be ready to answer the vaxxforcement when they accuse you of going against “the pope””
Hello again! When I said pope, I was referring to the guy currently squatting on the Throne. (That’s who my mother in law was referring to, since she has no exposure to the “Benedict is still pope” story.)
Regardless, my husband and I firmly believe that Benedict is still the valid pope.
God protect us all from this despot (Bergoglio), and the virus religion.
Yes yes Samantha. You were quoting someone else. I get it.
Sorry, no disrespect meant. Feel free to delete my previous comment and this one.
Same to you. I didn’t mean to suggest you didn’t “get it.”
No worries! I just thought something got misconstrued.
Have a nice night!
So HAPPY know the TRUTH of BiP is getting out there! Band together, Mark… with Bugnolo as well … he’s NOT CRAZY he’s right on! You ,Ann B. and Mazza got some Truth …. band together with Br. Bugnolo and it’s ALL THERE!!! YAY! God’s will be done!
Even if coward pope B16 said to take the vaxx, we don’t have to take it. We don’t have to do anything a pope says.
Challenges and opportunities….what a great chance to really proselytize!
A great opportunity to counter someone who tells you that the “pope (meaning the current usurper of Saint Peter’s Chair) ” says you must get the vaccination….
I know, they’ll probably look at you with this blank expression on their face and say, “I have no idea what your talking about….when you begin to explain that Jorge is not the pope and that Benedict “resigned from the ministerium and does not mean that he abdicated the munus” So, that you can bring them to an understanding that Jorge is not the pope and whatever Jorge says/mandates/approves/recommends or supports isn’t worth squat.
When visiting my local FFL who is very active in his parish and a Eucharistic minister to boot I began to explain the current dynamics citing Canon 212, Canon 1339 and Canon 1340 and by the expression on his face and his follow up commentary I knew that Pope Pius X was absolutely on to something when he attempted to mandate that all parishes have a regular Sunday continuing CCD for adults so that they would know their Faith. Most NO folks have no clue…as well as many “trads.”
My FFL had no clue….so break out your penny catechism, Catechism of the Council of Trent and have access to Annie B’s website as well as non veni Mark’s posts and Brother Bugnolo’s posts….
As they say in Motor City…”kick out the jams brothers and sisters.”
Since Benedict XVI received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the BiP folks obviously couldn’t appeal to his example for a religious exemption. So what exactly can they “be ready to answer?” They’d still be “going against the Pope,” wouldn’t they? Tough times indeed. (Myself, I still pray for the Pope, or more precisely, for his “perpetual intentions” – exaltation of the Church, propagation of the Faith, etc. I don’t name names – it’s “whoever he may happen to be.”)