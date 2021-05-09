Because, of course: The Weather Channel breaks MSM silence on the truth about Ivermectin Posted on May 9, 2021 https://weather.com/en-IN/india/coronavirus/news/2021-05-08-use-of-ivermectin-medicine-globally-can-end-covid-19-pandemic Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Because, of course: The Weather Channel breaks MSM silence on the truth about Ivermectin”
Man, are they in trouble! This announcement opposes the cure for Climate Change: no more useless eaters.
Way to point to this article, Mark. Thank you.