It turns out the spike protein alone causes vascular endothelial damage. Good to know.

“Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) includes the cardiovascular complications in addition to respiratory disease. SARS-CoV-2 infection impairs endothelial function and induces vascular inflammation, leading to endotheliitis. SARS-CoV-2 infection relies on the binding of Spike glycoprotein (S protein) to angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) in the host cells. We show here that S protein alone can damage vascular endothelial cells (ECs) in vitro and in vivo, manifested by impaired mitochondrial function, decreased ACE2 expression and eNOS activity, and increased glycolysis. The underlying mechanism involves S protein downregulation of AMPK and upregulation of MDM2, causing ACE2 destabilization. Thus, the S protein-exerted vascular endothelial damage via ACE2 downregulation overrides the decreased virus infectivity.”
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/biorxiv/early/2020/12/04/2020.12.04.409144.full.pdf
These are unapproved, experimental “vaccines.” They cause your own cells to produce the spike protein of the virus. This paper shows how blood vessels are damaged because the mitochondria are impaired by the spike protein.
Follow the science.
Anyone telling you the “vaccines” are “safe and effective” is a liar.
My boss, Greek Orthodox, who I begged not to get jabbed is going for his second one today. I sent him a link to one of your posts before the first one, implored him to research first. He was mentioning today’s jab to a customer last night and I could see he was nervous. He even said, “I hope I’ll be okay”. I don’t get it. The info is out there and available. I don’t get. And he’s quite health conscious as far as eating and exercise. I don’t get it.
A) Diabolic oppression of whole nations.
B) Sin darkens the intellect.
C) Most people are herd animals and the herd is panicking.
D) Most people cannot be instructed by the dialectic.
E) All of the above.
Take your pick.
We’re living the Zombie apocalypse….the day of the walking brain dead.
I wonder if using Ivermectin post-infection would help repair the damage. My understanding is the Ivermectin binds the spike protein(which is why it may help the unvaccinated against any vaccinated transmission). My youngest daughter and her kindergartener both got the disease ( this despite the state-mandated masking; I really wonder if masks aren’t making everything worse).