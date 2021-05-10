It turns out the spike protein alone causes vascular endothelial damage. Good to know.

Update: Denninger beat me to this a week ago, and he’s got two additional studies and a bunch of handy links. HERE

ABSTRACT:

“Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) includes the cardiovascular complications in addition to respiratory disease. SARS-CoV-2 infection impairs endothelial function and induces vascular inflammation, leading to endotheliitis. SARS-CoV-2 infection relies on the binding of Spike glycoprotein (S protein) to angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) in the host cells. We show here that S protein alone can damage vascular endothelial cells (ECs) in vitro and in vivo, manifested by impaired mitochondrial function, decreased ACE2 expression and eNOS activity, and increased glycolysis. The underlying mechanism involves S protein downregulation of AMPK and upregulation of MDM2, causing ACE2 destabilization. Thus, the S protein-exerted vascular endothelial damage via ACE2 downregulation overrides the decreased virus infectivity.”

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/biorxiv/early/2020/12/04/2020.12.04.409144.full.pdf

These are unapproved, experimental “vaccines.” They cause your own cells to produce the spike protein of the virus. This paper shows how blood vessels are damaged because the mitochondria are impaired by the spike protein.

Follow the science.

Anyone telling you the “vaccines” are “safe and effective” is a liar.