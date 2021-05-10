It turns out the spike protein alone causes vascular endothelial damage. Good to know.

Posted on

Update: Denninger beat me to this a week ago, and he’s got two additional studies and a bunch of handy links. HERE

ABSTRACT:

“Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) includes the cardiovascular complications in addition to respiratory disease. SARS-CoV-2 infection impairs endothelial function and induces vascular inflammation, leading to endotheliitis. SARS-CoV-2 infection relies on the binding of Spike glycoprotein (S protein) to angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) in the host cells. We show here that S protein alone can damage vascular endothelial cells (ECs) in vitro and in vivo, manifested by impaired mitochondrial function, decreased ACE2 expression and eNOS activity, and increased glycolysis. The underlying mechanism involves S protein downregulation of AMPK and upregulation of MDM2, causing ACE2 destabilization. Thus, the S protein-exerted vascular endothelial damage via ACE2 downregulation overrides the decreased virus infectivity.” 

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/biorxiv/early/2020/12/04/2020.12.04.409144.full.pdf

These are unapproved, experimental “vaccines.” They cause your own cells to produce the spike protein of the virus. This paper shows how blood vessels are damaged because the mitochondria are impaired by the spike protein.

Follow the science.

Anyone telling you the “vaccines” are “safe and effective” is a liar.

4 thoughts on “It turns out the spike protein alone causes vascular endothelial damage. Good to know.

  1. My boss, Greek Orthodox, who I begged not to get jabbed is going for his second one today. I sent him a link to one of your posts before the first one, implored him to research first. He was mentioning today’s jab to a customer last night and I could see he was nervous. He even said, “I hope I’ll be okay”. I don’t get it. The info is out there and available. I don’t get. And he’s quite health conscious as far as eating and exercise. I don’t get it.

    Reply

    1. A) Diabolic oppression of whole nations.

      B) Sin darkens the intellect.

      C) Most people are herd animals and the herd is panicking.

      D) Most people cannot be instructed by the dialectic.

      E) All of the above.

      Take your pick.

      Reply

  3. I wonder if using Ivermectin post-infection would help repair the damage. My understanding is the Ivermectin binds the spike protein(which is why it may help the unvaccinated against any vaccinated transmission). My youngest daughter and her kindergartener both got the disease ( this despite the state-mandated masking; I really wonder if masks aren’t making everything worse).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.