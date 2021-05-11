Does anyone else find it curious that we somehow have vaxxes for a disease that we still can’t even test for?

17 months later, there are zero approved tests for the Corona. Oh yes, there are unapproved, experimental tests that received Emergency Use Authorization. But in 17 months, none of them have received FDA approval. Isn’t that fascinating? How did we come up with “vaccines” so quickly and enter them into human trials on March 16, 2020 (Moderna) and April 29, 2020 (Pfizer), yet as of May 11, 2021 there are no approved tests to detect this disease? How could that be?
I got tested yesterday. Here is the fact sheet I received:
Aye !
Someone from my parish sent me this link. The John Paul II Medical Research Institute is developing a Covid vaccine. Yes, it will not use aborted fetal cells, but it is still a vaccine. Is this an attempt to persuade traditional Catholics to submit to the death-vaxx? Do you know anything about the JPII Medical Research Institute? I had not heard of it until I received this link.
https://www.jp2mri.org/faq-institute-covid19-research
In either case, with or without the use of aborted babies bodies, any concoction manufactured by the John Paul II Medical Research Institute will be EXPERIMENTAL and ought to be rejected as other clinically proven treatments are available eg. Ivermectin, Zinc, Vitamin D3, Hydroxychloroquine et al.
On and off topic! This was asked a few days ago!
https://torontocatholicwitness.blogspot.com/2021/05/breaking-candian-bishops-sit-silent.html
Yes where are they all? We all know they are complicit with the scam. A C-note CA went out to the protestant pastor (yes protestant, and still protesting) from two prisoners in the largest open air prison in the world! Ontario, Canada.
What was your motivation for being “tested”?
I’ve been tested dozens of times, and for various reasons. Mostly to avoid travel quarantine last year, and now so that if someone who I’ve been around gets sick, I can prove it wasn’t me.
What “they” (health experts, scientists, Bill Gates) say is utterly (adv, completely and without qualification, absolutely) irrelevant to me. Except, on reflection, that I take whatever they say and assume truth is the opposite.
They do have value for that. What’s important to them? Do the opposite.