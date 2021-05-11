Does anyone else find it curious that we somehow have vaxxes for a disease that we still can’t even test for?

17 months later, there are zero approved tests for the Corona. Oh yes, there are unapproved, experimental tests that received Emergency Use Authorization. But in 17 months, none of them have received FDA approval. Isn’t that fascinating? How did we come up with “vaccines” so quickly and enter them into human trials on March 16, 2020 (Moderna) and April 29, 2020 (Pfizer), yet as of May 11, 2021 there are no approved tests to detect this disease? How could that be?

I got tested yesterday. Here is the fact sheet I received: