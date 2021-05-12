World’s most vaccinated country reports highest global COVID-19 case count, re-imposes lockdowns

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The government of Seychelles has re-imposed lockdown measures following the largest per capita surge in detection of infection with COVID-19 in the world, despite ranking as the top country for coverage with a COVID vaccine.

Though previously boasting that some 60 percent of its population had been “fully vaccinated” against the coronavirus, the country recorded 336 positive tests per 100,000 population in the first week of May, more than double the amount of second place Maldives at 153 per 100,000, according to the New York Times’ global coronavirus tracker.

Seychelles’ supposed outbreak vastly outstrips that of India, which has seen around 28 positive tests of the virus in the per 100,000 population in the same time period. Even total deaths per 100,000 show Seychelles to have almost double the rate of India’s overall COVID-related death toll.

The country’s health ministry announced that more than a third of those who tested positive for the virus, around 37%, had already been “fully vaccinated”…

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/worlds-most-vaccinated-country-reports-highest-global-covid-19-case-count-re-imposes-lockdown-measures?