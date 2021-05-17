University of California so woke they ban racist SAT and ACT from admission criteria

After all, when everyone gets a trophy, shouldn’t everyone be allowed in?

Isn’t that equity?

University of California System Will No Longer Consider SAT and ACT Scores for Admissions

BY IVAN PENTCHOUKOV May 16, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021

The nine campuses of the University of California system will no longer consider standardized testing scores as part of the admission process beginning in the fall of 2021.

The change is the result of a legal settlement (pdf) of a lawsuit brought by groups that claimed that the traditional SAT and ACT tests are racist.

Under the settlement, the university, which enrolls some 225,000 undergraduate students, said it won’t consider SAT or ACT scores sent along with admissions applications… The settlement specifies that the university can still use SAT and ACT scores to determine course placement after the students are accepted. But the nine campuses will no longer use the test scores to determine how to award scholarships.

As part of the settlement, the University of California system will pay $1.25 million in attorney fees to the lawyers who represented the plaintiffs.

