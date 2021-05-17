After all, when everyone gets a trophy, shouldn’t everyone be allowed in?
Isn’t that equity?
University of California System Will No Longer Consider SAT and ACT Scores for Admissions
BY IVAN PENTCHOUKOV May 16, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021
The nine campuses of the University of California system will no longer consider standardized testing scores as part of the admission process beginning in the fall of 2021.
The change is the result of a legal settlement (pdf) of a lawsuit brought by groups that claimed that the traditional SAT and ACT tests are racist.
Under the settlement, the university, which enrolls some 225,000 undergraduate students, said it won’t consider SAT or ACT scores sent along with admissions applications… The settlement specifies that the university can still use SAT and ACT scores to determine course placement after the students are accepted. But the nine campuses will no longer use the test scores to determine how to award scholarships.
As part of the settlement, the University of California system will pay $1.25 million in attorney fees to the lawyers who represented the plaintiffs.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/university-of-california-system-will-no-longer-consider-sat-and-act-scores-for-admissions_3817180.html?
2 thoughts on “University of California so woke they ban racist SAT and ACT from admission criteria”
Future employers will have to scrutinize UC graduates. This will make them less competitive in the marketplace.
This has nothing to do with equity. This has everything to do with victory. These people are playing for keeps to win a game (war) we don’t even know we’re in. Communists are not trying to make society more equitable and just, but are just making regrettable mistakes along the way. No, these “mistakes” are actually features of their system to “burn it down” – as they proudly chant and say. It’s very frustrating when you think your political opponent means well, but just doesn’t “get it”; they just need to be illuminated by our superior wisdom and policy. No, actually, this opponent doesn’t mean well at all. They are going to a different destination than us, using different methods, means and different transportation to get there. We’re on the sideline, actually, just watching them as they take it from us (our Higher Education System, in this case).
They are using “equity” and “justice” as entry words to get what they really want which is destruction of the entire American Capitalist system of a representative republic. Hyperbole? I don’t think so. They’re not hiding it any more. They proudly admit it, though they still use the perverted language as a cover to make it acceptable to the public as they make their make their moves. They are not trying to fix “it”. They are trying to end it. And they are trying to get us to participate in our own demise by sucking us in with dishonest subversive language.