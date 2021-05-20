“The faith of the disciple of the Coronavirus in the media narrative is the grotesque parody of the act of faith required of the Catholic, with the difference that the dogmas of the health religion to which unconditional assent is required are totally irrational, unreasonable, and illogical; there is not an adhesion to a truth that transcends reason but rather to a dogma that contradicts it, showing that, like all false religions, Covid crosses the line into superstition. Those who believe in Covid thus find themselves in the position of having to give proof of their submission to its sacred ministers, even in the face of concepts that are repugnant to medical science and common sense: the use of masks is obligatory even if they do not protect against contagion; the vaccine is imposed even if it does not give immunity, treatments not approved by the Health Sanhedrin are prohibited even if their effectiveness is obvious. And we should add: the more absurd the order that is given, the more the disciple feels that he is a member of the sect precisely by the very act of obeying.” -Archbishop Vigano

Ivermectin… what’s good for the horse is good for the handler

You might have heard that the NIH rescinded its ban on ivermectin as a treatment for corona a few weeks ago.

This was accomplished in large part by the impassioned testimony of Dr. Kory on December 8th, 2020. If you haven’t watch it yet, it is must see TV. The NIH timing is also interesting, isn’t it, because the FDA can’t issue Emergency Authorization for a “vaccine” if viable treatments are already available. But now that that’s done, boom, cheap and effective drug no longer banned. If you have any lingering doubts about the safety and efficacy of ivermectin, you need to listen to Dr. Kory:

To play the video, click here: https://vimeo.com/490351508

By the way, they’ve known as far back as June 2020 that ivermectin is highly effective, safe, and FAST. Goes to work immediately, and wipes out the corona in 48 hours.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32251768/

I am now hearing first hand reports of doctors refusing to prescribe ivermectin, even though the ban was lifted, and even when specifically requested by the patient/caregiver. If this happens to you, here is the direct link to the NIH statement… click and then print this off in case you need it:

https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/statement-on-ivermectin/

If that still doesn’t work, you’ve always got the option of horse paste. Yes, really. Not tasty, but quite effective.

The best news is, it works as a prophylactic too.

This is what it looks like out of the box. If you were treating a horse, you’d take the cap off, stick the white part into the tooth gap (horses have a gap between their front and back teeth… where the bit goes), and PLUNGE! Mr. Ed is now safe from bugs of all sorts for three months.

Now, if you don’t have a 2500 animal you are using this on, that’s okay. You can divide it into smaller doses by sliding that white ring down the plunger and locking it back in at the weight you want. So now the plunger will only go partway down, until it hits the ring and stops. No need for any math to determine proper dosage.

The dosage administered here is for healthy individuals, as a prophylactic. It’s half as strong as the full dosage. I took two doses, ten days apart. That was three weeks ago, zero side effects. I highly suggest finding some sort of food to wrap up your paste, to make it easier to go down. Mixing it into a glass of juice could also work. Just don’t try it straight, as the aftertaste will make you cry.

I just noticed, horse paste is now “Amazon’s Choice for ivermectin for humans:” Yup.

I have been a city boy all my life, but I did spend one summer on a ranch in Colorado around 5th Grade. I had a horse. His name was Spunky.

