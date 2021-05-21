Hopefully, you’ll have a bishop like this:
But what if you have a bishop like this:
You need to be ready to pick up and move. Maybe to another state, because the state in turn will use the antichurch against you. Do you see where this is going? If Fwanciss is pope, you are outside his “church,” see?
4 thoughts on “What will you do when told in the Confessional that you are in Mortal Sin for being unvaxxed?”
I recall Ann Barnhardt covered this recently. If you know something is not a sin, don’t discuss it in the confessional. If your priest is a pansy NWO acolyte, find another parish. If you have no choice to avoid a pansy NWO acolyte, at least find a place to confess where anonymity is possible. If none of the above are possible, then as we English say “bog off Father!”.
This morning,
1st Epistle of St Paul to the Corinthians
…[10] Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all speak the same thing, and that there be no schisms among you; but that you be perfect in the same mind, and in the same judgment.”…
The Apostles have condemned these heretics, and apostates already. Let them speak, open your mouths and we will be shown who they are and who they serve. They mark themselves. It is obvious they do not read the same Scripture as I am.
Slightly off tpoic, but not really. I live very near to a sedevacantist Church; in grave danger, do these priests have the faculties to absolve sin and/or administer the anointing of the sick? And NO I am not considering it in the least…..just wondering, if in grave danger scenario.
I would think as long as his ordination was valid, yes. Even laicized priests have emergency faculties.