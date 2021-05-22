Uninformed non-consent: “Significant COVID-19 (vaccine) risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed” Posted on May 22, 2021 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/ Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Uninformed non-consent: “Significant COVID-19 (vaccine) risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed””
…and then this, from the gulag in Canada. This is coming, so brace yourselves, it will get ugly. Some horizon for us to see, well at least they are telling us if you want to read and listen.
https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport/blog/biodigital-convergence-bombshell-document-reveals-the-true-a-1240670804018147328
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/