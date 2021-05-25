Is the “Extraordinary Form” about to become extraordinarily rare? Do you have a plan?

I first saw this at Rorate, who republished from the source, which I link to here. Could this be the move for which the real not-the-bot Pope Benedict breaks his silence and *cough* call a press conference or something?

Summorum Pontificum, Francis wants to abolish it! He said this at the CEI Plenary.

For now, this is still fragmentary news, from our multiple sources within the CEI and episcopal, but it seems that yesterday (24.5.2021) the Pope (sic), addressing the Italian bishops at the opening of the annual assembly of the CEI (and in a subsequent meeting with a group of them), announced the imminent reform for the worse of the Motu proprio Summorum Pontificum .



After yet another warning against welcoming “ rigid ” young people (ie faithful to doctrine) in the seminary , Francis announced to the bishops that he has reached the third draft of a text that contains restrictive measures regarding the celebration by priests Catholics of the Mass in the extraordinary form liberalized by Benedict XVI who, according to him, with the Summorum Pontificum wanted to meet only the Lefebvrians, but who today are especially young priests who want to celebrate the Tridentine Mass…



From what we understand, we would return to the pardon – with the prior authorization of the bishop, or even the Vatican – with all that follows, namely a reintroduction of the prohibition to celebrate according to the Missal of St. practical ghettoization of priests and faithful linked to the ancient rite. After Moses the liberator, the Pharaoh would return.

The belief that the Summorum Pontifucum was drawn up only to meet the Lefrebvrians is unfounded and false : not only because it is deduced from the text of the Motu proprio (and from the Universae Ecclesiae ) but to expressly say it is Benedict XVI himself who on page 189-190 of the book “ Breaking conversations ” (edited by P. Seewald, and Corriere della Sera) that the rehabilitation of the old Mass with Summorum Pontificum should not be totally understood as a concession to the fraternity, but as a way because all the “Church preserved internal continuity with its past. What was once sacred did not suddenly become wrong. There is no other Mass now. They are different forms of the same rite ”.





If they have already reached the third draft it means that they have been working seriously (and for some time) to limit and – in fact – cancel the Summorum Pontificum. So there is really something to worry and pray: will Benedict XVI have something to say ?

http://blog.messainlatino.it/2021/05/news-summorum-pontificum-francesco.html