“We’ve never seen this level of side effects for any vaccine without the FDA taking action,” Dr. Angelina Farella, pediatric medical director for America’s Frontline Doctors, said in a statement. “The Rotavirus vaccine was pulled for 15 cases of non-lethal side effects and the Swine Flu vaccine was pulled for 25 deaths. But now, by the CDC’s own data, we are seeing a 12,000 percent increase in deaths with these vaccines and they’re still talking about giving this to our kids.”
According to the CDC’s own medical and scientific data, in the last four months, more than 4,000 deaths tied to COVID-19 vaccines were reported as opposed to 1,500 total deaths in the previous ten years for all vaccines, the statement pointed out.
Dr. Farella said that children are at statistically zero risk for COVID-19. The data shows that the survivability rate for COVID-19 patients under the age of 20 is 99.997 percent.
“There is no public interest in subjecting children to an inoculation program, in order to protect them from a disease that simply does not threaten them,” said the plaintiffs’ leading attorney Lowell H. Becraft. “Children are inherently incapable of providing informed consent. Neither the children, nor their parents, can possibly give informed consent to these vaccines, since the DHHS Secretary has failed to make … even the minimum statutory disclosures regarding risks and alternative treatments.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/doctors-parents-sue-hhs-over-covid-19-vaccine-emergency-use-authorization-in-children-under-16_3830115.html?
2 thoughts on ““By the CDC’s own data, we are seeing a 12,000 percent increase in deaths with these vaccines””
New Pfizer study: Four fifths of all vaccinated children aged 12 and over complain of side effects https://medforth.biz/new-pfizer-study-four-fifths-of-all-vaccinated-children-aged-12-and-over-complain-of-side-effects/ +++ Pfizer-Studie: 79% geimpfter Kinder über 12 Jahre entwickelten Nebenwirkunge https://report24.news/pfizer-studie-79-geimpfter-kinder-ueber-12-jahre-entwickelten-nebenwirkungen/
A Johns Hopkins study estimates that 50% of all Americans have natural immunity and have no need for emergency use vaccines, especially those that are experimental. It specifically recommends to ignore CDC guidance to inject everyone, everywhere, of every age.
https://summit.news/2021/05/26/johns-hopkins-prof-half-of-americans-have-natural-immunity-dismissing-it-is-biggest-failure-of-medical-leadership/
Meanwhile, WHO has shifted the definition of and eliminated the option for Herd Immunity, natural immunity’s social consequence of our tried and true individual immunity on a social scale.
As our natural defenses do their job and defeat the sickness individually and collectively, these “Health” organizations rally together to defeat our natural defenses and replace them with this other thing. We know not what it is – some liquid (kool-aid) in a bottle produced by international mega-corps with cross connections and major conflicts of interest, injected into us by compulsion. It lowers our defenses (which we know) and gives us something else (which we don’t know, nor can we).
My guess is that Johns Hopkins receives no money from China. I sincerely hope they keep their scientific independence over time – their independent scientific study and conclusion is refreshing. I assume it will be attacked by China and their political and corporation proxies.