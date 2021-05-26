“We’ve never seen this level of side effects for any vaccine without the FDA taking action,” Dr. Angelina Farella, pediatric medical director for America’s Frontline Doctors, said in a statement. “The Rotavirus vaccine was pulled for 15 cases of non-lethal side effects and the Swine Flu vaccine was pulled for 25 deaths. But now, by the CDC’s own data, we are seeing a 12,000 percent increase in deaths with these vaccines and they’re still talking about giving this to our kids.”

According to the CDC’s own medical and scientific data, in the last four months, more than 4,000 deaths tied to COVID-19 vaccines were reported as opposed to 1,500 total deaths in the previous ten years for all vaccines, the statement pointed out.

Dr. Farella said that children are at statistically zero risk for COVID-19. The data shows that the survivability rate for COVID-19 patients under the age of 20 is 99.997 percent.

“There is no public interest in subjecting children to an inoculation program, in order to protect them from a disease that simply does not threaten them,” said the plaintiffs’ leading attorney Lowell H. Becraft. “Children are inherently incapable of providing informed consent. Neither the children, nor their parents, can possibly give informed consent to these vaccines, since the DHHS Secretary has failed to make … even the minimum statutory disclosures regarding risks and alternative treatments.”

