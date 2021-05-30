The Maid of Orleans is my birthday saint, and she was burned at the stake 590 years ago today… “Act, and God will act.”

St. Joan of Arc, convicted of heresy by Bishop Pierre Cauchon, a legitimate prelate of the Roman Catholic Church, along with a bench of corrupt judges. Burned at the stake at Rouen, 30 May, 1431. They scattered and drowned her remains, so that she wouldn’t be venerated.

You will find no heresy within her.

“About Jesus Christ and the Church, I just know they are one in the same thing.”

“One life is all we have and we live it as we believe. But to surrender who you are and to live without belief is more terrible than dying – even more terrible than dying young.”

In response to the trick question as to whether she was in the state of grace: “If I am not, may God put me there; and if I am, may God so keep me.”

“It is better to be alone with God. His friendship will not fail me, nor His counsel, nor His love. In His strength, I will dare and dare and dare until I die.”

“You say that you are my judge; I do not know if you are; but take good heed not to judge me ill, because you would put yourself in great peril.”

“Children say that people are hung sometimes for speaking the truth.”

“Go forward bravely. Fear nothing. Trust in God; all will be well.”

“All battles are first won or lost in the mind.”

“ACT, AND GOD WILL ACT.”

“I am not afraid, I was born to do this.”

Upon being chained to the stake: “Hold the Cross high, that I may see it through the flames.”

Her sentence was reversed and annulled by the Church in 1455.

Beatified 11 April 1909. Canonized 16 May 1920.

St. Joan of Arc, ora pro nobis