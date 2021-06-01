“Grifting Vipers: Stop fattening frogs for snakes”

Written only as Dymphna can, I’ve not a word to add. Full cross-post, with permission.
GRIFTING VIPERS
Be extremely careful with any layman who makes his entire living from writing and talking about the Faith. Those Elmer Gantry’s will not give you Our Lord in Communion. They are not the ones who sit with you as your child dies. They are not the ones who hear your confession on the side of the road because you were so happy to see a priest. They are not the ones driving miles to get to outlying villages to provide the sacraments. They are not the ones who listened to you pour out your fears and gave you courage to do the right thing about a particular situation, and they are not the ones who come to the rescue when somebody in your household messes with the occult.
The layman professional Catholic will take your money and if you pay enough of it, you will have access to their designated fan only email in-box or phone line. Oh boy! Doesn’t that make you feel special! These grifting vipers post photos of their fabulous vacations…err.. pilgrimages and their tastefully decorated homes that you helped pay for and the foolish will fancy that they have relationship with these people. The other extreme is the professional Catholic who cries genteel poverty and use guilt to manipulate you into donating to them because they are really being brave and sacrificial to bring their “apostolate” to you. They piously turn up their noses at their tacky neighbors and the consumerism of the masses but somehow– thanks to donors—manage to make it to Europe without bilocation, (notice these people never go to Kibeho, Calcutta or the Catholic areas of Nigeria) on a regular basis.
Some guy with a theology degree and the ability to write well is not your spiritual father or your friend. What you do with your money is your own business but I’ll plead with you. Stop fattening frogs for snakes. Before you hit the patron button do your own research. Find out where these guys have their businesses registered. Go to the state corporations site and look up their organizational documents. If they are registered as a charity then look up their IRS Form 990s. Read how much of the money goes to salaries and what the true expenses are then make an informed decision for yourself. If you can’t find any business or charity documents on their “apostolate,” that could be a very bad sign. If you ask flat out, in their comment section or private e-mail, “Who funds you?,” and get a hostile or evasive answer that’s a ten foot tall neon bad sign.
Take care.
….and from writing and talking about abortion and saving the babies.
I’ve been sending emails to Lila and Lauren at “Live Action” requesting responses:
“Hello Lila, Lauren,
So, Lila gets paid $134,000 a year to copy articles and publish them in her daily newsletter…hmmmm….seems like a lot of money to regurgitate stuff that’s been published by other sources.
Regarding Lila’s book sales….does Lila receive royalties from the sales or do the royalties/profits from the book sales (still waiting for you to provide me the date that proves the book is #1) go to Live Action?
Please respond within 15 days.
Thank you so much.
For the bables!
Jack Marren”
“Hello Lauren and Happy Mother’s Day evening!
Great picture! We could use some engaging smiling faces outside of the West Chester County “abortion mill / killing chamber.”
Do you consider yourself as staff?
I would hope that LiveAction adopts a more or less “egalitarian attitude” toward all of those who are on its payroll…egalitarian in the sense that no one would consider it beneath their dignity to respond to an invitation to pray and witness in front of a pp killing chamber.
In a way we’re all staffers in the fight to save the lives of the unborn…wouldn’t you agree? Some of us are on the front lines and others are in “support positions.”
So, as a staffer I’m prayerfully hopeful that you will take us up on our offer…and lunch is on us.
As the Vice President of Strategic Partners you must have access and to some extent control over your calendar and those who other staffers with whom you interact so quick look to the Outlook Calendars should reveal when you are scheduled to be in proximity to West Chester, PA.
I suspect that your pro life commitment is a common bond amongst all of the LiveAction employes and so all would welcome the opportunity to witness for life and for the unborn in front of a killing chamber…it’s where the “rubber meets the road.”
Lauren, have you ever knelt and prayed outside of an abortion chamber?
Well, if you haven’t we’re giving you the opportunity: and we’ll even provide a kneeler.
West Chester is the richest county in Pennsylvania and populated by quite a few devout Catholics…and even 3 or 4 billionaires. So, from a strategic point of view a visit to West Chester might be a great strategic move.
Your title is very impressive….can you provide me a link where I can discover your “curricula vitae?” I’d like to share it with my West Chester pro lifers so they can appreciate what you, in your capacity as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, bring to the table?
Plus, for those who aspire to a Vice President of Strategic Partnership position access to your curricula vitae would provide them with a benchmark or professional goal for them to use as a template to chart their efforts to achieving a similar position.
We’re in this fight together…some of us are compensated monetarily and others reap spiritual rewards…
Looking forward to your response with a few calendar dates that work for you.
Pax Christi,
Jack Marren”
…and I get canned responses like this to raise $$$ at Lila's black tie event.
This once-a-year, black-tie, fundraising event will be an unforgettable evening to celebrate and support the amazing work of Live Action and the mission to end abortion and build a culture of life!
SATURDAY, AUGUST 21, 2021
5:00 – 6:00 pm VIP Reception*
6:00 – 7:00 pm Reception
7:00 pm Dinner and Awards
*with select sponsorships
The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel
One Ritz Carlton Drive
Dana Point, California 92629
Tickets and sponsorships are now available in a very limited capacity for this year’s Life Awards Gala — get them while they last!
PURCHASE TICKETS
The Life Awards will honor outspoken defenders of preborn children and their families within media, politics, entertainment, and activism.
I hope you will join us for this beautiful and moving evening as we celebrate the momentum we are building, the beauty of every life, and the next year of Live Action’s culture-changing, life-saving impact.
Live Action’s Life Awards Gala will unite pro-life leaders like you from across the country to make clear that abortion is the most urgent human rights crisis of our time.
This event will honor outspoken defenders of preborn children and their families within media, politics, entertainment, and activism.
The evening will include appearances from prominent voices in the pro-life movement, an exclusive VIP reception for sponsors, a cocktail hour reception, and special guest appearances from friends of Live Action.
I hope you will join us for this beautiful and moving evening as we celebrate the future of the pro-life movement, the beauty of every life, and the next year of Live Action’s culture-changing, life-saving impact.
Limited tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now – get them while they last!
We look forward to celebrating with you in person on Saturday, August 21, 2021!
For Life,
Lila Signature
Lila Rose President and Founder
P.S. If you are unable to join us, but would like to donate to Live Action to join in this life-saving work, please click here:
MAKE MY GIFT
Why doesn’t Barnhardt fit into this category? Is it because she doesn’t pay taxes?
Because she doesn’t bleg. She actually begs people to NOT donate if it puts any sort of strain on themselves whatsoever.