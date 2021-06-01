Repost by request: “Would you rather go to Hell than have Ann Barnhardt be right?”

Would you rather go to Hell than have Ann Barnhardt be right?

Originally posted on SEPTEMBER 17, 2020

Bergoglio is not pope, and he never was pope. He’s not even Catholic. Do not be scandalized by him. Do not lose your faith. Do not follow anyone who causes you to doubt your faith.

God is in charge, God is in control, God has this. Do you really think that God, all powerful creator of the universe, is pinned down and about to tap out to a bunch of scheming sodomites?

I am writing this post because people are being scandalized by something else, and souls are at stake. Do not EVER doubt that God knows the way out of this. The chessboard is set exactly as He knew it would be set since before He created time.

Yesterday, Steve Skojec published a big piece at 1P5 on doubting the faith. Today he’s promoting it on twitter. I can’t tweet him back, as he blocked me long ago. Here is a sample from the article:

“What do we do when time and again, we are confronted with the unthinkable? What happens when the pope himself — THE POPE HIMSELF (sic) — says contraception is OK, or approves Holy Communion for people living in adultery, or changes the Catechismin a way that reverses the Church’s infallible bi-millenial teaching on the moral liceity of the death penalty (in a way that opens the door to reversing everything else), or signs an interfaith document that undermines the exclusivity of salvation through the Church? What do we think when we hear again and again through one of the pope’s most trusted confidants that he thinks hell doesn’t actually exist, and that the souls of the unrighteous are merely annihilated? What about when he says the miracle of the feeding of the 5,000 wasn’t really a miracle – wasn’t “magic” – but just some act of sharing? What about when he says of the Blessed Mother that she wanted to accuse God of lying to her? Or that Jesus actually “became sin“? What of a hundred or a thousand other troubling things?”

We should probably start by asking, can a true pope can do any of these things? Can someone even be Catholic, let alone pope, if he believes these things? If not, is there any chance he’s not really pope? Did anything strange or unusual happen around or just before the time of his “election?” Is there any evidence that maybe he’s not the pope? Evidence that Benedict’s abdication may have been invalid? Should we dig deeper and see what we can find, or should we dismiss this completely and conclude God sucks, and so does His Church of lies?

A third option? A hidden but rational explanation?

Folks, the Catholic Church, the One True Faith, is not a “defective product.” We are called to fight. Act, and God will act. Do not be tempted to run.