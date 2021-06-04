Arizona shuttering all state vaxx sites… last day to get first shot is tomorrow! No lines!

Posted on

5.9 million shots, 2.8 million people “fully vaccinated.”

Total population: 7.5 million.

PHOENIX — Arizona’s state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites will begin to slowly shut down “over the coming weeks,” the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday, and will instead focus on bringing more shots to local neighborhoods, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices.

Saturday, June 5, will be the last day that people can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine — state sites only have Pfizer — and the last day to schedule their second dose.

All state-run vaccination sites are expected to close on or before Monday, June 28, ADHS said.

https://www.abc15.com/news/coronavirus/adhs-arizonas-state-run-covid-19-vaccine-sites-to-shut-down-by-june-28

3 thoughts on “Arizona shuttering all state vaxx sites… last day to get first shot is tomorrow! No lines!

  1. But it is bringing the shots to local neighborhoods and doctors offices!

    >

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.