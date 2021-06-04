Arizona shuttering all state vaxx sites… last day to get first shot is tomorrow! No lines!

5.9 million shots, 2.8 million people “fully vaccinated.”

Total population: 7.5 million.

PHOENIX — Arizona’s state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites will begin to slowly shut down “over the coming weeks,” the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday, and will instead focus on bringing more shots to local neighborhoods, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices.

Saturday, June 5, will be the last day that people can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine — state sites only have Pfizer — and the last day to schedule their second dose.

All state-run vaccination sites are expected to close on or before Monday, June 28, ADHS said.

https://www.abc15.com/news/coronavirus/adhs-arizonas-state-run-covid-19-vaccine-sites-to-shut-down-by-june-28