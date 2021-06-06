“For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a majority of Americans believe that healthy people should return to normal rather than stay home. But according to Gallup, the most stubborn group remains Democrats, with 71 percent saying that people should try to stay home even if they are healthy.”
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/71-of-democrats-say-healthy-americans-should-still-stay-home-as-much-as-possible/
4 thoughts on “Not satire: 71 Percent of Democrats Say Healthy Americans Should Still Stay Home as Much as Possible”
These people are just so sick, and I’m surrounded by them (family/co-workers). Lord, please have mercy on them and on me. I so struggle with trying to love them when their actions and beliefs are destroying this country (USA) and the Church.
Huh…Only 71%… thought it’d be higher
That’s their side. “I don’t want no trouble! Close the door, close the curtains, go away! Mask up. Vaccine up. Send me a paycheck. Deliver my food. Go away. I just don’t want no trouble”.
And then there’s our side. “ Run toward the trouble. Danger, risk, uncertainty – all good. So is personal reward. Freedom is good. Keep your mask, keep your jab. I’ll figure it out. Run toward the trouble, solve it, just because”.
Like this guy puts it, NC Lt Governor Mark Robinson, at the NC GOP Convention. I’ve been seeing a lot of this sort of thing lately. People have had it. “Lock yourself up … we’re done”.
They wrote God out of their party platform years ago so this reaction by their faithful flock isn’t surprising. I remember the DNC convention in Charlotte several years ago when loud, angry boos came from the audience when there was a motion for a prayer.
Rotten fruits of freemasonry.