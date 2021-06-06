Not satire: 71 Percent of Democrats Say Healthy Americans Should Still Stay Home as Much as Possible

Posted on

“For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a majority of Americans believe that healthy people should return to normal rather than stay home. But according to Gallup, the most stubborn group remains Democrats, with 71 percent saying that people should try to stay home even if they are healthy.”

https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/71-of-democrats-say-healthy-americans-should-still-stay-home-as-much-as-possible/

4 thoughts on “Not satire: 71 Percent of Democrats Say Healthy Americans Should Still Stay Home as Much as Possible

  1. These people are just so sick, and I’m surrounded by them (family/co-workers). Lord, please have mercy on them and on me. I so struggle with trying to love them when their actions and beliefs are destroying this country (USA) and the Church.

    Reply

  3. That’s their side. “I don’t want no trouble! Close the door, close the curtains, go away! Mask up. Vaccine up. Send me a paycheck. Deliver my food. Go away. I just don’t want no trouble”.

    And then there’s our side. “ Run toward the trouble. Danger, risk, uncertainty – all good. So is personal reward. Freedom is good. Keep your mask, keep your jab. I’ll figure it out. Run toward the trouble, solve it, just because”.

    Like this guy puts it, NC Lt Governor Mark Robinson, at the NC GOP Convention. I’ve been seeing a lot of this sort of thing lately. People have had it. “Lock yourself up … we’re done”.

    Reply

  4. They wrote God out of their party platform years ago so this reaction by their faithful flock isn’t surprising. I remember the DNC convention in Charlotte several years ago when loud, angry boos came from the audience when there was a motion for a prayer.

    Rotten fruits of freemasonry.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.