I can think of billion$ of reasons. Ivermectin is off-patent and zero profits. So a new, expensive, exclusive and proprietary therapeutic was needed.

This is why they dropped their vaxx research months ago, and poured all their research into therapeutics.

Cha Ching.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005142/en/Merck-Announces-Supply-Agreement-with-U.S.-Government-for-Molnupiravir-an-Investigational-Oral-Antiviral-Candidate-for-Treatment-of-Mild-to-Moderate-COVID-19