If you don’t understand how Karen’s brain works, read this

https://slate.com/human-interest/2021/06/teen-parent-cant-agree-safety-covid-care-and-feeding.html

Meanwhile, the Governor of Arizona just signed an EO yesterday, banning forced vaccinations and mask mandates at state universities. Good on him.

    1. For shame! Quote the appropriate precedent.

      Now whosoever shall be defiled with the leprosy, and is separated by the judgment of the priest, shall have his clothes hanging loose, his head bare, his mouth covered with a cloth, and he shall cry out that he is defiled and unclean. All the time that he is a leper and unclean, he shall dwell alone without the camp.

      1. urielangeli–yes, a most appropriate biblical rationale for avoiding the vaxed. These undesirables should be made to shout “unclean”.

