LA Times: Vaccine experts having second thoughts about rushing to inoculate kids

By MELISSA HEALY JUNE 18, 2021

From the earliest days of the pandemic, doctors and public health officials have seen widespread vaccination as the most effective way to stop COVID-19 in its tracks. But a growing contingent of medical experts is now questioning whether that conventional wisdom ought to apply to children.

Their doubts are not borne of conspiracy beliefs, but couched in the carefully calibrated language of risk and benefit. And they’re expected to get a public airing next week as advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ponder a spate of post-vaccine heart problems in adolescents and young adults.

…

The FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in adolescents as young as 12 on May 10. In the weeks that have followed, the safety monitoring systems managed by the FDA and CDC detected dozens of cases of a possible side effect in newly vaccinated teens: an inflammation of the heart muscle known as myocarditis.

The cases typically developed in older adolescents, most of them boys, three to four days after they got a second dose…

https://www.latimes.com/science/story/2021-06-18/some-vaccine-experts-are-having-second-thoughts-about-immunizing-kids

