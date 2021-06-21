58% of Doctors in the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons are NOT “Vaccinated”

By J.D. Rucker
“Follow the science,” they say.
“The vaccines are totally safe so disregard the dozens of articles per day claiming there are any significant negative reactions,” they say.
“Listen to the doctors,” they say.
Listen to the doctors. Okay. How about THESE doctors:
Of the 700 physicians responding to an internet survey by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), nearly 60 percent said they were not “fully vaccinated” against COVID.
This contrasts with the claim by the American Medical Association that 96 percent of practicing physicians are fully vaccinated. This was based on 300 respondents.
Neither survey represents a random sample of all American physicians, but the AAPS survey shows that physician support for the mass injection campaign is far from unanimous.
“It is wrong to call a person who declines a shot an ‘anti-vaxxer,’” states AAPS executive director Jane Orient, M.D. “Virtually no physicians are ‘anti-antibiotics’ or ‘anti-surgery,’ whereas all are opposed to treatments that they think are unnecessary, more likely to harm than to benefit an individual patient, or inadequately tested.”
The AAPS survey also showed that 54 percent of physician respondents were aware of patients suffering a “significant adverse reaction.” Of the unvaccinated physicians, 80 percent said “I believe risk of shots exceeds risk of disease,” …
Enter the brave doctor, the spear always has a point, and he is it.
…and because it is raining now, for your ears, the good doctor on video,…
I went to the Doctor today for treatment of an injury. While Doctor inspected my injured limb, I casually mentioned how glad I was to be in a State which protects my right not to be masked or vaccinated. Doctor brings his eval to a pause, injured limb lying on the table in a precarious position (imo), and he proceeds to lecture me on how crucial it is that everyone get the jab.
Well, I listened attentively to everything he had to say, partly out of curiosity, partly because I was kind of at his mercy at that point. And then, even though my treatment was paused and incomplete, I spoke my mind back. And informed him of every reason I not only wouldn’t take the mRNA vaccine, but that the possibility itself terrified me.
Doctor responds: “well, you certainly do have the “talking points” down”. Me: “It’s not a talking point to note that mRNA technology has never been done before, nor is it a talking point to note that unlike any other vaccine … ever …. it has never been tested in clinical trials”.
His response? “It has too been tested … It has been tested on 300,000,000 people” (!!). Me: “Exactly my point. It is being live tested on human guinea pigs. Thankfully I am not part of that test group”. Dr: “You only say this because the previous administration trained you to say this. Me: “No, actually the previous Administration facilitated the vaccine, gave exemptions to Drug companies from liability and encourage us, not discourage us, into getting the vaccine”. That last comment caused a momentary pause and the only time I noticed a passing, brief look of confusion in his eyes. He had never thought Trump HIMSELF gave us the vax – I think that challenged his circuits.
Anyway, I write all this because his main point of authority was that “99% of all Doctors think we should universally take the vaccine; and the experts know more than people like you”. So when you write this little article about 60% of Doctors (unscientifically) polled NOT taking the vaccine themselves it reminds me that there is more than one side to every story.
One last interesting sidenote: I asked him if he was aware that over 6,000 people had died directly from the vaccine. His response was that 6,000 deaths was a normal number and nothing to be concerned about. Happens all the time.
And yet, Doctor claims to “follow the science”. No … his is more religion than science. Religion demands conversion and is passionate for results. Science is dispassionate by nature and welcomes facts wherever they may lead, even facts from a hick in for treatment.