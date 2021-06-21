By J.D. Rucker

“Follow the science,” they say.

“The vaccines are totally safe so disregard the dozens of articles per day claiming there are any significant negative reactions,” they say.

“Listen to the doctors,” they say.

Listen to the doctors. Okay. How about THESE doctors:

Of the 700 physicians responding to an internet survey by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), nearly 60 percent said they were not “fully vaccinated” against COVID. This contrasts with the claim by the American Medical Association that 96 percent of practicing physicians are fully vaccinated. This was based on 300 respondents. Neither survey represents a random sample of all American physicians, but the AAPS survey shows that physician support for the mass injection campaign is far from unanimous. “It is wrong to call a person who declines a shot an ‘anti-vaxxer,’” states AAPS executive director Jane Orient, M.D. “Virtually no physicians are ‘anti-antibiotics’ or ‘anti-surgery,’ whereas all are opposed to treatments that they think are unnecessary, more likely to harm than to benefit an individual patient, or inadequately tested.” The AAPS survey also showed that 54 percent of physician respondents were aware of patients suffering a “significant adverse reaction.” Of the unvaccinated physicians, 80 percent said “I believe risk of shots exceeds risk of disease,” …

https://thelibertydaily.com/whopping-58-of-doctors-in-the-association-of-american-physicians-and-surgeons-are-not-vaccinated/