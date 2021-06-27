“For three deaths prevented by vaccination we have to accept two inflicted by vaccination. Conclusions: This lack of clear benefit should cause governments to rethink their vaccination policy” Posted on June 27, 2021 Complete study: https://res.mdpi.com/d_attachment/vaccines/vaccines-09-00693/article_deploy/vaccines-09-00693-v2.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0oson15gh0F4Hus903lFT5MytfSV1uD1RpWyc_pIKn7pzrVqaWK8wUfCQ Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on ““For three deaths prevented by vaccination we have to accept two inflicted by vaccination. Conclusions: This lack of clear benefit should cause governments to rethink their vaccination policy””
Vaccination juries are now affecting airline travel.
Excerpt, Colorado Herald: According to flightaware.com, 120,000 cancellations per year is the average for global flights. An average day would see 329 cancellations. A 2 day average would see 658 cancellations. But between Friday and Saturday, 3,533 cancellations occurred. That’s a 580% increase in cancellations globally in the past 2 days.
https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/thousands-of-flights-cancelled-as-vaccinated-pilots-fall-ill-or-die/
Airline pilot jobs are normally subject to risk of deep venous thrombosis and clotting issues due to extended periods of physical inactivity. Tie that inherent clotting risk in with the increasingly obvious risk of unprecedented vaccine clotting injury and there is very real *untested* risk now attached to the airline pilot job.
These risks are normally revealed on lab animals and controlled human volunteers during the normal research, testing and education process which can take over a decade to complete. Now? We vaxx our two pilots up front on a flight full of people and hope for the best. Crazy doesn’t begin to describe it. At least the pilot Unions have been successful (so far) in protection against making the vaxx mandatory for pilots. We’ll just hope for the best, but … as the statistics bear out in the link above – the prospect doesn’t bode well for the vaxxers and (flight safety).
Leaders may not make the correct public safety decisions, but let’s hope the rank and file American citizen will impose our will on them for the correct outcome.