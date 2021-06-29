Feast of SS Peter and Paul: Happy 70th anniversary, Pope Benedict!

Today is the Feast of SS Peter and Paul, and the 70th anniversary of priestly ordination for Pope Benedict. This month also marks the fifth anniversary of Ann Barnhardt discovering and publishing the truth about what Benedict really did in February 2013. His failed abdication means he is still pope, and the Argentinian heretic is merely a usurper. I think it might be time to start republishing the mountain of evidence that shows what’s what.

As Pope Benedict explained in his last General Audience, 27 February 2013:

“Here, allow me to go back once again to 19 April 2005. The real gravity of the decision was also due to the fact that from that moment on I was engaged always and forever by the Lord. Always – anyone who accepts the Petrine ministry no longer has any privacy. He belongs always and completely to everyone, to the whole Church. In a manner of speaking, the private dimension of his life is completely eliminated. I was able to experience, and I experience it even now, that one receives one’s life precisely when one gives it away. Earlier I said that many people who love the Lord also love the Successor of Saint Peter and feel great affection for him; that the Pope truly has brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, throughout the world, and that he feels secure in the embrace of your communion; because he no longer belongs to himself, he belongs to all and all belong to him.

“The “always” is also a “for ever” – there can no longer be a return to the private sphere. My decision to resign the active exercise of the ministry does not revoke this. I do not return to private life, to a life of travel, meetings, receptions, conferences, and so on. I am not abandoning the cross, but remaining in a new way at the side of the crucified Lord. I no longer bear the power of office for the governance of the Church, but in the service of prayer I remain, so to speak, in the enclosure of Saint Peter. Saint Benedict, whose name I bear as Pope, will be a great example for me in this. He showed us the way for a life which, whether active or passive, is completely given over to the work of God.” HERE