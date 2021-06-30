Reminder, all the adverse vaxx reactions were totally foreseen and forecasted by the FDA before the first deathvaxx victim was jabbed

Remember, all of this leaked out in December, before anyone got the vaxx. Informed consent demanded everyone be warned. But they hid it.

The numbers for first five drugs in this chart represent 25 years of adverse events (January 1996 thru March 2021):

I posted the following leak on December 9th, 2020, before anyone had gotten the jab:

FDA releases draft of “vaccine” side-effects, and it’s a doozy

These sound fun. “Deaths” and “birth outcomes” seem especially troublesome.

But not to worry, they promise to keep track of everything.

First on the list is “Guillain-Barré syndrome,” described as “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves.” The syndrome has “no known cure” and it mortality rate is “4% to 7%.” “Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis,” a “rare inflammatory condition that affects the brain and spinal cord,” is second on the FDA’s list. Third is “Transverse myelitis,” a neurological disorder which inflames the spinal cord, causing “pain, muscle weakness, paralysis, sensory problems, or bladder and bowel dysfunction.”

