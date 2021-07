…as it WAS in the beginning, IS NOW, and EVER SHALL BE.

“Jesus Christ, yesterday, and today; and the same for ever.” Hebrews 13:8

“For I am the Lord, and I change not.” Malachi 3:6

But yeah, tell me more about how Jorge is totally enjoying the Petrine Promises of negative supernatural protection from error, due to Jesus Christ personally ensuring that his faith not fail, and having been converted, confirms his brethren. (Luke 22:32)