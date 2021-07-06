NEJM study: 82% miscarriage rate among vaxxed pregnant mothers in first and second trimester… data buried and obscured unless you look for it

Full crosspost, with permission. Not only did the vaxx come from dead babies, it causes dead babies too.

Medical Atrocity! COVID “Vaccine” Terminates Babies in the Womb!

Developing Baby at 14 weeks

I received this email the other day from my friend Fr. Tom Collins:

Depopulation alert: Shocking new study reveals covid vaccine terminates 4 out of 5 pregnancies A shocking new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reveals that when pregnant women are given covid vaccinations during their first or second trimesters, they suffer an 82 percent spontaneous abortion rate, killing 4 out of 5 unborn babies. Out of the 127 women receiving vaccines during their first or second trimesters, 104 spontaneous abortions occurred before their pregnancies hit the 20-week mark.

All this means that live births may plummet by 3.2 million over the next year, in the USA alone, if every pregnant woman is vaccinated during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. The number of unborn babies being murdered in the womb, in this case, is reaching “holocaust” levels, which is why this is being called a medical “atrocity.”

My usual approach when I get something like this is to “fact check.” So I went to New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) to read the articlewhich stressed the “safety” of the vaccine in pregnancy. However, the article also said that most of the women whose pregnancies resulted in a live birth took the jab in the third trimester. Of those who received an MRNA shot before 20 weeks (the 127), almost 82% miscarried! There is a larger infant loss in the first 20 weeks. According to Harvard Health, it’s one in five, not four out of five! By including all the women who took the jab late in pregnancy, NEJM hid the true impact of COVID on babies in the womb. Let me repeat:

OF THOSE WHO RECEIVED AN mRNA SHOT BEFORE 20 WEEKS, ALMOST 82% MISCARRIED.

You would expect those findings to raise serious alarms with the CDC warning pregnant women not to take the jab in the first or second trimester. Think of the warnings on alcohol labels! But no, the article stressed all the pregnancies that came to a safe conclusion mostly women who got the inoculation after 28 weeks. By including that group in the overall safety statistic, it reduced the risk factor to what they considered an acceptable degree, totally minimizing the massive danger to younger babies.

Let me reiterate. By including inoculation of women late in pregnancy, the article’s authors hid the devastating results in early pregnancy.

Why?

Was it a deliberate strategy to encourage expectant moms to get the jab? And why has Wikipedia censored the inventor of mRNA technology, who warned about its dangers, by removing his name from the article about it and replacing him with a collaborator who promotes inoculation?

Lots of questions arise about the fanatical demand for everyone on the planet to be “vaccinated.”

I read an interesting article at a site that leftists will ridicule because the author is a Christian believer who makes no bones about his faith. But I recommend it:New study published in New England Journal of Medicine finds 82% miscarriage rate among vaccinated pregnant womenHere’s an excellent summary:

Unfortunately, most readers of this report will never find these results because they’re deceptively buried in the footnotes of Table 4 where it is revealed that the findings were based on a total of 827 participants who reported a completed pregnancy, but 700 of them did not receive the COVID jabs until they were in their third trimester. Since the third trimester begins in week 28 of pregnancy, it makes no sense to include those 700 participants in the sample of women who lost their child during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. The report clearly identifies the results for pregnancies <20 weeks, as shown on line 1 of Table 4, but by adding those 700 to the 127 who actually were in their first 20 weeks of pregnancy or within 30 days of becoming pregnant at the time they received the shots, they’ve hidden the dangers. Since 104 participants lost their baby, the report draws a false conclusion that only 12.6% lost their babies (104/827), but the real number is 81.8% (104/127). … those 700 participants (of the total 827) who were already in their third trimester when they received the shots were already well beyond the danger zone, which is another reason why including them skews the data and hides the danger. If someone wanted to hide the dangers, including mostly third-trimester women in the sample and then falsely labeling them <20 weeks would be an effective way to do it. The danger was then further hidden by burying this important fact in the footnotes. And finally, the dangers were hidden by making the following false conclusion, “Preliminary findings did not show obvious safety signals among pregnant persons who received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.”

LifeSiteNews carried an article last February about a doctor, Sara Beltrán Ponce, who was congratulating herself for being fully vaccinatedby 14 weeks of pregnancy:

to protect myself, my baby, my family, my patients, and my community! When it’s available to you, I encourage you to do the same.

Less than a week after posting this message, at 14 1/2 weeks, she miscarried. Note that by that stage of pregnancy the miscarriage rate is only 5%.

We are being had, folks! Why?

Protect yourself and your families. Don’t listen to the so-called “experts” spinning the data to manipulate people into taking the jab. Don’t trust the left-wing media carrying their water! Compare their message to what the de-platformed and censored experts, many of whom have credentials that make Fauci, et al look like lightweights — not just lightweights often, but ethical pygmies. Do your own research and assess your risks. Getting COVID may be less risky than getting the shot.

The COVID shot is being treated like a sacrament. It’s the sacrament of baptism for the New World Order. If you want to see religious fanaticism, look at the leftist approach to COVID. It’s the same kind of cult that made Jim Jones’ followers drink the poisoned Kool-Aid.

Mary Ann Kreitzer at

