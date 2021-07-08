“It’s absolutely the government’s business to know your vaxx status”

BY DOMINICK MASTRANGELO

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra declared Thursday that “it is absolutely the government’s business” to know people’s vaccination status, arguing the federal government has a vested interest in keeping Americans safe.

“The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to try and keep Americans alive during this pandemic,” Becerra said on CNN’s “New Day.” “So it is absolutely the government’s business, it is taxpayers’ business, if we have to continue to spend money to try and keep people from contracting COVID.”

https://twitter.com/newday/status/1413111959826882563?s=21

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/562026-hhs-secretary-it-is-absolutely-the-governments-business-to-know