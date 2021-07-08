BY DOMINICK MASTRANGELO
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra declared Thursday that “it is absolutely the government’s business” to know people’s vaccination status, arguing the federal government has a vested interest in keeping Americans safe.
“The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to try and keep Americans alive during this pandemic,” Becerra said on CNN’s “New Day.” “So it is absolutely the government’s business, it is taxpayers’ business, if we have to continue to spend money to try and keep people from contracting COVID.”
https://twitter.com/newday/status/1413111959826882563?s=21
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/562026-hhs-secretary-it-is-absolutely-the-governments-business-to-know
4 thoughts on ““It’s absolutely the government’s business to know your vaxx status””
It’s the taxpayers’ money, not theirs.
I’m glad I didn’t celebrate Independence Day this week.
So that’s that.
Once the Feral, excuse me, Federal government declares a thing a security threat (Covid, poverty, white supremacy, Republicans, “hate”, un-wokeness etc) then they don’t have to obey the Constitution. They can do whatever, to whomever, whenever, however they please without limit, restraint, check or balance.
They have so declared. For our good, of course. Only they have the strength, power and wisdom to keep us alive.
Covid has been declared a health emergency. No one voted on this. No legislation has been proffered, debated signed into law, checked by Judges. Fiat. I hereby declare this morning that _____ will now be so – and it is so.
And this is how the Bill of Rights and our Constitutional Republican form of government ends, absent meaningful response. Only a dictatorship will do. Until the “emergency” is over, of course. As soon as they declare the “threat” of the moment over …. THEN they will give it all back and return to Constitutional restraints of Checks and Balances.
Um hm. Until he next one, and the next. Always another threat that must be met by our masters.
No, it is the government’s job to protect us against enemies foreign and domestic such as communists or antifa. My health is my business and their demonic agenda is from the pit of hell.