6,985 Dead from COVID Vaccine Across the US and 411,911 Adverse Reactions Reported – Now a Top 50 Cause of Death in the Country

Posted on

By Jim Hoft

There are now 6,985 reported deaths from the COVID-19 vaccinations across the United States this year.

The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data, in 2021 in the first 3 months, the VAERS website recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the US.

That number is now at 6,985.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database contains information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems and/or symptoms) following immunization with US-licensed vaccines. Reports are accepted from anyone and can be submitted electronically at www.vaers.hhs.gov.”

There have been 411,931 adverse reactionsreported to the vaccine.

In a recent study of 2017 numbers there were:
** 2,812 accidental fire deaths
** 3,709 accidantal(?) drownings
** 4,968 homicides other than firearms
** 5,611 deaths from Hepatitis
** 5,698 deaths from AIDS
** 6,554 deaths from deliberate poisonings
** 6,946 deaths from accidental suffocations

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/update-6985-dead-covid-vaccine-across-us-411911-adverse-reactions-reported-now-top-50-cause-death-country/

