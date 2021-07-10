Bookmark this site and share with friends and loved ones: All deathvaxx truths and consequences hotlinked on one page

https://www.primarydoctor.org/covidvaccine

COVID-19 VACCINE Considerations

Colleen Huber, NMD, Physician and expert witness in court cases related to vaccine safety

February 21, 2021, last updated June 23, 2021

Most of the links below are from medical journals, the FDA, CDC, and other entities that generally support vaccination, yet the information in this article shows how EXTREMELY RISKY the COVID-19 vaccines are.

This is the article that was lied about by USA Today on 4/27/2021.

See ‘Fraud related to COVID vaccines’ below.

In my family, we have a rule: If you consider having an experimental medical procedure done,

Don’t even think of insisting that anyone else have it done, inside or outside the family, because they control their own health decisions, not you; and Be sure you have read about and can explain in your own words all of the known risks of that procedure before embarking on it. Also, consider potential future risks.

I ask that you, the reader, at least take time to consider the above, and at least consider reading information in the links below, before submitting to this experimental medical procedure.

Is the COVID vaccine experimental? Pfizer and Moderna make the COVID-19 vaccines in the US. The FDA granted “emergency use authorization” for these vaccines (herein “COVID injections,” because they are unlike conventional vaccines). Emergency use authorization is required by FDA guidance to be made only if there are no effective treatments for COVID-19.

But are there effective COVID-19 treatments? 100s of studies done around the world have established, and repeatedly confirmed, fast, effective, well-tolerated treatments for COVID-19 that are in widespread use. I briefly summarize them here, and more extensively in my book, The Defeat of COVID: 500+ medical studies show what works & what doesn’t.

General risk vs benefit An emergency experimental vaccine cannot be assumed to be safer than a virus with a very high survival rate, such as COVID-19. The average survival rate for NO COVID treatment at all is 99.85%, and we have very successful treatments available, which should easily achieve universal survivability from COVID, if widely available. Where does 99.85% survival come from? Dr. John Ioannidis is the most widely cited scientist in the world. His estimate in June 2020 of a 0.26% infection fatality rate was confirmed around the world. 100% – 0.26% = 99.74% average survival rate. That has now been revised to IFR = 0.15%. So 100% – 0.15% = 99.85% survival rate.

Does the COVID injection work? The COVID injection is not even known to stop the spread of COVID. Dr. Larry Corey, who oversees National Institutes of Health COVID-19 vaccine trials said on 11/20/20: “The studies aren’t designed to assess transmission. They don’t ask that question, and there’s really no information on this at this point in time.” https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/941388.

The FDA confirms that the 1st vaccine dose correlates with increased COVID-19 infections. “Suspected COVID-19 cases that occurred within 7 days after any vaccination were 409 in the vaccine group vs 287 in the placebo group.” This data comes from Pfizer itself. See p 42. of https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download This finding of higher rates of COVID among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated has been confirmed by the FDA, and by Yale University public health professor and epidemiologist Harvey Risch.

What happened to the animals in the studies? This technology has been tried on animals, and in the animal studies done, ALL THE ANIMALS IN THE STUDIES DIED, not immediately from the injection, but months later, from other immune disorders, sepsis and/or cardiac failure. There has never been a long-term successful animal study using this technology. No experimental coronavirus vaccine has succeeded in animal studies. In this study, coronavirus vaccine caused liver inflammation in test animals.

Specific risks of COVID injections, in roughly chronological order of side-effect manifestation:

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is one of the ingredients. This has been correlated with anaphylactic shock. So the CDC is now recommending intubation kits at vaccination sites.

mRNA: Unlike a traditional vaccine, of injected, inactivated virus intended to stimulate antibody response, the COVID injection on the other hand is completely different in this respect. It uses messenger RNA (mRNA), which is a blueprint for your cells to create COVID-like (spike) proteins. Then your cells begin to make these COVID-like proteins. However, those proteins, in turn, stimulate your body to make antibodies against them. So now your body has been turned into a munitions factory for both sides of a war: The bad guys (COVID-like spike proteins) and the good guys (the antibodies fighting against them). However, before you pledge allegiance to the good guys, as you will see below, the good guys can be more lethal to the vaccinated person.

History of mRNA injections : This technology had disastrous results in dengue fever vaccines in the past. Dengue vaccine is a mRNA vaccine . When this was used in children in the Philippines, many vaccinated children had far worse outcomes than unvaccinated children when they were later exposed to dengue, and many died. Prosecution for homicide resulted. However, this had previously been known to happen with ferrets and with cats. In all cases, the vaccinated animal or human became more vulnerable to worse disease when confronted with it. It is expected that the relatively mild COVID-19 illness, with a survival rate of 99.85%, may reduce to a much lower survival rate and become a truly lethal disease in vaccinated people when they later become infected with it. There are no peer-reviewed published human trials of mRNA vaccines at all , and no mRNA vaccine has ever been FDA approved. That’s how new the technology is.

Spike proteins cross the blood-brain-barrier, attach to neurons and create brain inflammation . This is a problem because mRNA vaccines programmed the cells in the bodies of vaccinated people to keep making spike proteins. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7547916/ ​

. This is a problem because mRNA vaccines programmed the cells in the bodies of vaccinated people to keep making spike proteins. Spike proteins directly damage lungs . “The researchers found that the genetically modified mice injected with the spike protein exhibited COVID-19-like symptoms that included severe inflammation, an influx of white blood cells into their lungs and evidence of a cytokine storm—an immune response in which the body starts to attack its own cells and tissues rather than just fighting off the virus. The mice that only received saline remained normal.” https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-sars-cov-spike-protein-lung.html ​

. “The researchers found that the genetically modified mice injected with the spike protein exhibited COVID-19-like symptoms that included severe inflammation, an influx of white blood cells into their lungs and evidence of a cytokine storm—an immune response in which the body starts to attack its own cells and tissues rather than just fighting off the virus. The mice that only received saline remained normal.” Spike proteins likely damage each of those organs due to: damage to mitochondria, which in turn damages vascular cells, leading to the clotting and bleeding problems that we have now seen in some COVID-19 vaccinees. “S [spike] protein alone can damage endothelium.” https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902

Antibody dependent enhancement (ADE) problem: Prior attempts to create a coronavirus vaccine killed all the test animals, after they were later infected with wild virus. Here’s what happened: mRNA instructed the mammals’ cells to produce the spike proteins of the coronavirus. Then, later, when the animals confronted the wild virus, the intense build-up of antibodies had been stockpiled, and their sudden and overwhelming release killed the test animal. These risks have been documented in Nature, Science and Journal of Infectious Diseases. Here’s a study from Nature on that.

ADE mechanism: ADE is a form of pathogenic priming, meaning the vaccine can result in a more severe disease, which has been seen in prior attempts at making coronavirus vaccines. The antibodies made can be neutralizing (which inactivate a virus, and that’s good), but antibodies are a problem when they are non-neutralizing, because then these antibodies carry active viruses directly to macrophages, which then become infected. This is how ADE happens.

This antibody dependent enhancement (ADE) leads to:

increased viral replication (more viruses to make you sick); and

(more viruses to make you sick); and more severe disease

ADE result : These macrophages tend to go to the lungs and fill the lungs, causing overwhelming inflammation and airway obstruction (as found later on autopsy). However, the augmented antibodies also attack similar-looking proteins on internal organs, resulting in cytokine storm and death or auto-immune disease and organ failure . “Cats that showed high titers following vaccination succumbed at later timepoints to fatal disease. ”

: These macrophages tend to go to the lungs and (as found later on autopsy). However, the augmented antibodies also attack similar-looking proteins on internal organs, resulting in or ” What about miscarriages…

