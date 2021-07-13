“Vaccine advocates in media and government are accusing Americans opposed to government intrusion and coercion of posing a threat to people’s lives.“

July 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that those opposed to government representatives going door-to-door urging Americans to take an experimental COVID-19 injection are “literally killing people.”

Psaki made the comment to reporters in response to South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who publicly denounced the administration’s newly announced initiative.

Gov. McMaster was among several conservative leaders who vehemently pushed back against the door-to-door policy, calling it “coercing” and “a breach of privacy.”

In a letter addressed to the state department, McMaster said it is a “South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated … not the government’s.”

“Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the State’s vaccination efforts,” McMaster wrote.

During a media briefing Friday, Psaki implied that McMaster is “literally killing people” by pushing back against government’s overreach.

“The failure to provide accurate public health information, including the efficacy of vaccines and the accessibility of them to people across the country, including South Carolina, is literally killing people, so maybe they should consider that,” Psaki said.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/white-house-opponents-of-door-to-door-vaccine-campaign-literally-killing-people