45 Year Old Johns Hopkins Hospital Employee Dies After Reaction To Mandatory Covid Shot

“Another tragic story and this time it involves a 45 year old woman from the state of Maryland. Robin Spring Saunders had accepted an employment position with John Hopkins Hospital. She was a certified medic and was looking forward to working with autistic children at the hospital. Part of the hiring process for Robin however, included a mandatory covid shot.”

From the author of this piece: “If you or a loved one have had a reaction to a covid shot, please contact me. There are many stories that deserve to be heard.”

https://theempoweror.com/2021/07/05/45-year-old-john-hopkins-hospital-employee-dies-after-reaction-to-mandatory-covid-shot/amp/