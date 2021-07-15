MUST WATCH: “Vax Longhaulers” are fighting back, need your help… epic, tragic testimony to be seen and shared

They all got vaxxed. They all got sick. They are suffering, they can’t get help, no one will acknowledge the deathvaxx has injured them. Because nothing and no one shall disrupt the “safe and effective” narrative. You only need to watch the first two minutes of this video to understand. Please share widely. Link to their full site is at the bottom.

HELP US BREAK THE SILENCE. DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO above (use the download link that appears when playing the video above) AND USE HASHTAG #WeWantToBeHeard WHEN SHARING IT!

We are your moms, dads, brothers, and sisters, spouses and friends. We are suffering, often silently, with confusing, troubling symptoms that the current medical system hasn’t addressed. It might look like we’re okay, but we are not.

A certain percentage of people – in the thousands – who had the covid vaccine are suffering with debilitating symptoms. Our lives, in many cases, have been ruined with terrifying symptoms, leaving many of us with the inability to work. The widespread general denial – even bullying – of those facing symptoms is making matters worse.

We continuously find doctors who do not know how to help, as this is not yet a recognized issue by the CDC and FDA. Many doctors even refuse to see us, if the vaccine is mentioned as a possible cause.

We each believed the science, and did our social duty to help stop the pandemic. Now, in return, we ask that you acknowledge these adverse reactions, that you help us where possible, and that you help us press for desperately needed medical research and attention.

We firmly refuse to be dragged into the political debates surrounding the pandemic, yet many of us are afraid to speak out due to intense social pressures and denials. Thousands of us have gathered online to try and help each other. Our websites and groups have been deleted and the sufferers have been told that no such reactions to the vaccines exist. Some of us have been fired from our jobs for just sharing our experience. Some of us have been fired from our doctors for just mentioning the vaccine.

Even though we’ve been called names and bullied, and we’re scared to tell our stories – we must. So many are continuing to struggle physically, and we can’t do this alone.

We need your help. Our aim are these – and only these – points:

Raise awareness so our medical issues will be acknowledged, Help others like us who are suffering from many months of symptoms, and Work with the medical community to bring resources and solutions for a cure.

Please, recognize our pain. Please share our stories! Please help bring pressure for this issue to be heard, and to be solved. Please don’t treat us like outcasts, but like someone suffering the medical effects of this terrible pandemic.

We thank you! We appreciate you! And we look forward to rejoining you when we are healthy again.

Media Contact: Background sources available for audio interviews and fact-checking.



Contact: vaxlonghaulers@gmail.com | 434-299-3929

https://www.vaxlonghaulers.com/