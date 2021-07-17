Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time: “Woe to the shepherds” Posted on July 17, 2021 Following is the First Reading to be spoken in every Novus Ordo church in the world, tonight and tomorrow: Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time: “Woe to the shepherds””
I noticed this a day ago, Mark. Providentially timed.
Of course, on the day that the conclave ended that elected John XXIII, the Eastern Rite Epistle was from II Thessalonians, chapter two, where St. Paul speaks of the apostasy coming first and the man of sin being revealed. Somebody else can interpret that one!