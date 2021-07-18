Imagine waking up yesterday knowing that your entire life now depends on special permission from an apostate antipope, if you submit

Every Traditional seminarian in the world now must beg special permission for faculties from “Rome” in order to “licitly” say the TLM, if a heretic apostate usurper antipope is to be obeyed.

Pray for these men:

3 thoughts on "Imagine waking up yesterday knowing that your entire life now depends on special permission from an apostate antipope, if you submit

  1. All 3 of our candidates from our ICKSP parish are going on to seminary. And we have 5 more candidates coming in September. Prayers for them all.

  2. All orthodox men who ask will be registered in their database and will be targets.

    They do not require anyone’s “permission” to say THE Mass.

    Disobey illegitimate orders from illegitimate authority.

    Has not all the compliance with mask wearing, contact tracing and other lockdown bs taught us nothing?

    Next we’ll ALL need to get tested and show our Vatican II passports to prove our annual orthodox immunity status to enter a Church, go to Confession, get married, receive the last rites, or even work as a secretary etc. Meanwhile every sodomite and modernist liberal A-hole will continue having carte blanche free from any Inquisitional hearings in every Catholic school, charity and institution.

    They are NOT going to stop at just the priests. You are ALL NEXT!

  3. Johnno, you are correct in everything you say. The orders are illegitimate. Now is the time for all Catholics with the XY chromosome to man-up. And for their women—mothers, sisters, wives—to stand beside them!

